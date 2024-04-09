Donald Trump warns Republicans he could lose the election





Former President Donald Trump warned Republicans against taking too hard a stance against abortion access ahead of the November election, saying the issue could cost the Republican Party the presidency.

Abortion rights appear to be a winning issue for Democrats after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, prompting some Republicans, including Trump, to pressure the party to soften the issue before the crucial 2024 election.

In an article published in Truth Social on Monday afternoon, Trump specifically called out South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who split with the former president on Monday over whether there should be a federal ban on abortion for 15 weeks.

“Senator Lindsey Graham is doing a great disservice to the Republican Party and our country,” Trump wrote, later adding in his message that “radical left Democrats… love this issue and want to keep it going as long as possible “. as long as the Republicans allow them. »

Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a rally April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Trump warned Republicans that taking too tough a stance on the issue of abortion could be costly… Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at a rally April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wash. Wisconsin. Trump warned Republicans that taking too hard a line on abortion could cost them the 2024 election. More from Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump's message came after he made a video announcement earlier in the day arguing for abortion rights to be left to the states, which he said should decide the issue “by a vote or legislation”.

Graham, a Trump supporter, issued a statement shortly after saying he “respectfully” disagreed with the former president, adding: “I will continue to advocate for a minimum national standard limiting the abortion at fifteen weeks because the child is capable.” to feel pain, with the exception of rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Trump added in his message that “many good Republicans have lost elections because of this problem, and people like Lindsey Graham, who are relentless, are entrusting Democrats with their dream of the House, the Senate and maybe even the the Presidency… “

Newsweek has contacted Graham's office for additional comment.

Trump also faced criticism from his former running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence, who said in a statement on social media that “Trump's backtracking on the right to life is a slap in the face to millions of pro-life Americans who voted. for him in 2016 and 2020.” Trump has already taken credit for being able to “kill” Roe v. Wade after appointing three conservative justices to the Supreme Court during his presidency who played critical roles in the rescission of federal protection against abortion.

“The American people elect presidents, senators, and congressmen, and a majority of Americans long to see minimal domestic protections for the unborn in federal law,” Pence wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “But today, too many Republican politicians are too ready to wash their hands of the battle for life.”

“Even as our Republican candidate or other candidates seek to marginalize the cause of life, I know that pro-life Americans will never relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in this country,” the former Republican candidate said. added the vice-president.

A survey conducted for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies in February shows that 40 percent of voters agree with Trump that abortion rights should be left to individual state governments. Comparably, 40 percent said the federal government should determine abortion laws and 20 percent said they were unsure at what level of government that decision should be made.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-warns-republicans-he-could-lose-election-1888201 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos