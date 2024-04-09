Donald Trump Lost Over $3M in Crypto Last Month, MAGA Coin Down 61%





Although former President Donald Trump has made headlines on many topics, his relationship with crypto has been one of the most interesting and unpredictable events.

Trump has made millions from crypto over the past year, but increased volatility in crypto markets has caused his portfolio to fluctuate.

Trump began receiving cryptocurrencies when his name, image and likeness were used by another company to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) project called Trump Digital Trading Cards. The 45,000 NFTs sold for $99 each in December 2022, and Trump has been collecting royalties on transaction volumes ever since.

Trump has earned over 1,800 Ethereum (ETH) and Wrapped Ethereum (WETH) from NFTs. Its wallet, obtained by Arkham Intelligence Inc., houses approximately 800 ETH and WETH. However, in December 2023, Trump sent 1,075 ETH to Coinbase, presumably to sell it.

Most of Trump's portfolio is invested in a single coin. The token, called MAGA Coin (TRUMP), was sent to the former president when the project was created in the summer of 2023. The project's creators sent Trump 579,289 MAGA Coin tokens, which were worth only a few thousand dollars at the time. . Since then, TRUMP's price has taken off and Trump's position has seen a significant increase in value.

The 579,289 TRUMP tokens are worth over $2.5 million. That represents the bulk of Trump's $5.3 million portfolio.

MAGA Coin is a new form of cryptocurrency that some call “PoliFi”. According to Steven Steele, the project's marketing director, the project has “evolved into becoming a de facto election betting market of sorts for many investors.” The price saw strong appreciation when Trump performed well in the primary election and when he won the Republican nomination.

The token's price has declined significantly since hitting highs in early March. The token reached $11.56 on March 4, but is currently trading around $4. This 61% price drop over the past month has had a negative impact on Trump's crypto portfolio.

At its peak, the former president's crypto holdings were worth more than $8.5 million, most of which was in MAGA Coin. However, with the fall of TRUMP and ETH over the past month, Trump's portfolio has fallen to $5.3 million, a drop of over $3 million.

It's also important to note that these are just losses on paper. Trump didn't pay for any of these tokens out of his own pocket, so the position is essentially free for him. However, he missed out on several million dollars by not selling in early March.

