Reporting a number of things, Governor Mahyeldi wrote to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

Padang (Minangsatu) – To ensure that the central government receives accurate information regarding the disaster that struck West Sumatra (Sumbar) from early March to April 2024, West Sumatra Governor Mahyeldi Ansharullah sent a report on this matter via an official letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

Mahyeldi submitted the report by official letter number: 300.2/351/SET/IV/2024, dated April 8, 2024.

“That's right, this afternoon (Monday 8/4) we sent the President a letter containing a report on the disaster. Not only the timeline, but we also conveyed a number of efforts that were deployed by the region to manage the disaster,” Governor Mahyeldi said in Padang.

When asked about the details of the report, Mahyeldi replied that it was firstly related to the problem of floods and landslides that hit 5 districts/cities in early March. Next, about the Mount Marapi eruption and cold lava floods that at least had an impact on the residents of two districts in West Sumatra.

“We are reporting all catastrophic incidents that have occurred in West Sumatra over the past few months. We hope that later this will help the central government prepare plans regarding future management,” explained Mahyeldi.

Mahyeldi pointed out that in addition to sending it to the President, he also copied his report letter to a number of relevant parties, such as the Coordinating Minister of the PMK, the head of the National Disaster Management Agency and the minister of the Interior. as Minister of Public Works and Public Housing. Apart from that, also to the Minister of Social Affairs and the Chairman of the West Sumatra DPRD.

At the end of his letter, the Governor of West Sumatra did not forget to express his thanks to the central government which has provided great attention and support to the province of West Sumatra through various ministries and state institutions .

“In addition to being a report, our letter also aims to express our appreciation and gratitude to the central government for its attention and support for sustainable development in West Sumatra,” Mahyeldi added.