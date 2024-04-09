Turkey restricts exports of 54 products to Israel until Gaza ceasefire | Israel's War on Gaza News





The Commerce Ministry said the decision would remain in effect until Israel ceases its attacks and allows adequate humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Turkey says it will impose restrictions on exports to Israel until there is a ceasefire and increased aid to the Gaza Strip, after the Israeli government refused to allow it to drop aid over besieged and bombed territory. Turkey's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday it would no longer send to Israel items belonging to 54 categories including steel products, jet fuel, construction equipment, machinery, cement, granites, chemicals, pesticides and bricks. Israel continues to blatantly violate international law and ignores the international community, he said in a statement. This decision will remain in effect until Israel immediately declares a ceasefire and allows an adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. More than 33,000 people have been killed during Israel's six-month war on Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials, with many countries expressing outrage at the death toll and humanitarian crisis resulting from the attacks and of the Israeli headquarters. Israel launched its assault in response to attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel on October 7, which killed 1,139 people, according to an Al Jazeera tally based on Israeli statistics. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to Turkey's announcement by saying that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is once again sacrificing the economic interests of the Turkish people for his support of Hamas assassins in Gaza. He added that Israel would take steps that would harm the Turkish economy, including banning certain Turkish imports, asking U.S.-based organizations to stop investing in Turkey, and calling on our friends in the U.S. Congress to impose sanctions on Turkey. The announcement of the trade restrictions comes a day after Turkey promised step-by-step retaliation against Israel after stopping Turkish military planes from dropping aid over Gaza. We will continue our support for our Palestinian brothers and sisters until the bloodshed in Gaza stops and they live in a free Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders, said Erdogan on Tuesday, adding that Turkey had sent 45,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the region. Israel and Turkey withdrew their ambassadors from their respective capitals shortly after the start of the war. Since then, the two countries have been engaged in a war of words, with Erdogan calling Israel a terrorist state, emphasizing Turkey's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and condemning the Israeli occupation in a hearing of Palestinian territory for decades. at the International Court of Justice. But Ankara had not imposed any concrete measures against Israel until Tuesday, with trade falling since October 7 but increasing every month this year so far, according to data released by the Assembly of Turkish Exporters. . The Turkish government faced internal criticism over its trade ties with Israel during the war, which was seen by many as a contributing factor to a major defeat in local elections in late March. Unfortunately, even on an issue like the Gaza crisis, for which we did everything we could and paid the price, we failed to repel political attacks or convince some people, Erdogan was quoted as saying. by local media after the elections. Israeli Army Radio on Tuesday quoted Ron Tomer, president of the Israel Manufacturers Association, as saying that about 50 percent of Israel's imports of cement, steel and marble come from Turkey, which he said He added, is taking over other areas, including Israel's construction industries as well. Maybe now the government will wake up and break away from Turkish dependence, he said.

