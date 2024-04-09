Russia's Lavrov meets China's Xi Jinping in Beijing for the first time in 6 years, here's what they discussed – News 24





Sergei Lavrov's visit to Beijing comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested last month that he was considering China for his first foreign trip.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on a two-day visit to Beijing, met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. During the meeting, Lavrov said Beijing would continue to strengthen strategic cooperation with Moscow and that the two nations stood on the side of “fairness and justice.” Lavrov praised the positive results achieved in various fields by China over the years, especially in the past decade under Xi's leadership. We are sincerely happy about these successes, because they are the successes of friends, even if not everyone in the world shares this attitude and strives by all means to slow down China's development. In fact, just like the development of Russia, the Russian diplomat said. Lavrov's visit to Beijing comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested last month that he was considering China for his first foreign trip after extending his one-man rule with a staged election victory in March of this year. Lavrov conveys Putin's greetings to Xi During the meeting, Lavrov conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Xi and said the outgoing Kremlin president “highly appreciated (Xi's) congratulatory message following the presidential elections in March this year “. President Putin's re-election guarantees the continuity of our relations and the goal of further development of relations in all areas, Lavrov told Xi. The Russian Foreign Minister further expressed confidence that the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Russian-Chinese diplomatic relations “will be celebrated with dignity” and that Russia and China will be “ready to meet the new strategic challenges posed by our leaders.” Lavrov, a “long-time friend of the Chinese people” Xi asked Lavrov to convey his sincere greetings to the Russian president. The Chinese president also noted that Lavrov is an experienced diplomat and a long-time friend of the Chinese people who has done excellent work in promoting relations. Xi went on to say that Beijing and Moscow “have embarked on the path of peaceful coexistence” and strive to achieve mutually beneficial cooperation “for the sake of the gradual and sustainable development of bilateral relations.” When will Putin-Xi meet? Meanwhile, journalists asked Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov whether Lavrov's visit to Beijing could be seen as preparation for a possible Putin visit to China. He replied: “Indeed, such contacts are planned and their desirability and necessity are understood. taking into account the high level of friendly relations between the Russian Federation and China. “But we still consider it premature to specify deadlines. We will let you know everything as soon as we are ready. Why is the Xi-Lavrov meeting making headlines? Lavrov and Xi met for the first time in six years. The two last met in 2018. However, the meeting is of particular importance as heads of state do not necessarily meet visiting ministers. With the contribution of agencies

