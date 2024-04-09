JCB billionaire and Brexit champion retires from House of Lords





Tuesday April 9, 2024 2:25 p.m. Then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson with JCB Chairman Lord Bamford during his visit to the JCB factory in Vadodara, Gujarat, during his two-day trip to India, April 21, 2022 (Photo by Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Lord Bamford, billionaire executive chairman of JCB and leading Brexit supporter, has retired from the House of Lords. Parliamentary records confirmed that the Conservative peer, 78, resigned on March 1. Lord Bamford recently celebrated 60 years of service with construction equipment company JCB, which is headquartered in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire. He succeeded his father, Joseph Bamford, as chairman of JCB in 1975 and was knighted in 1990. Lord Bamford first entered the House of Lords as a life peer in October 2013. According to the latest Sunday Times Rich List, Lord Bamford's personal fortune stood at 5.9 billion. Lord Bamford is a major donor to the Conservative Party and gave almost €4 million during the 2019 general election. His notoriety rose during Boris Johnson's time as Prime Minister, paying for the then Prime Minister's wedding party. In a statement released to the BBC, a JCB spokesperson said: Lord Bamford, 78, is full-time executive chairman of JCB, a €5.7 billion British family business. He has spent a lot of time in recent years highlighting the important role of hydrogen as the zero-carbon fuel of the future,” they said, adding that he was “eager to continue this important work.” Lord Bamford's resignation comes after Anthony and Mark Bamford were the subject of a three-year investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which could result in a bill of up to €500 million, according to reports. JCB's results for 2023 have not yet been made public. For 2022the company's turnover increased from 4.3 billion to 5.6 billion while its profit before tax increased from 501.6 million to 557.7 million. Its accounts for 2023 are expected to be filed with Companies House by the end of September this year. JCB was contacted by City AM Learn more Merger of medicinal cannabis company Northern Leaf and CBD brand Voyager collapses



