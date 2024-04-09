Chinese Xi meets Russian foreign minister, reaffirms ties





China's top leader, Xi Jinping, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei V. Lavrov met in Beijing on Tuesday, in a session seen as laying the groundwork for an expected visit to China by the Russian president Vladimir V. Putin and opposing higher prices. pressure from the United States and its allies. Mr. Lavrov's visit came just days after Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen warned of significant consequences if Chinese companies provided material support for Russia's war in Ukraine. It also came as President Biden was scheduled to host the leaders of Japan and the Philippines on Wednesday to strengthen economic and security ties to counter China's growing assertiveness in Asia. Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and said the two sides discussed deepening security ties to resist the West's anti-China and anti-Russian orientation. . In a sign of the Kremlin's continued deference to China, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's rejection of any external interference in Beijing's claims to the de facto independent island of Taiwan. There is no place for dictatorships, hegemony, neocolonial and colonial practices, which are now widely used by the United States and the rest of the collective West, Lavrov said.

Mr. Wang's remarks were more measured and reflected China's difficulty in supporting Russia while trying to avoid alienating important trading partners in Western Europe. China's top diplomat did not mention the United States by name, a common practice among Chinese officials, and instead called on Russia and China to oppose hegemonic and intimidating behavior and to oppose the cold war mentality. Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin declared a no-holds-barred partnership in February 2022, days before Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Even though China presents itself as neutral, its tacit support for the war underscores how it still needs close ties with Russia to weaken the global dominance of its main competitor, the United States. Moscow, by aligning itself closely with Beijing, wants to demonstrate that it is not globally isolated despite its invasion of Ukraine. China provides Russia with diplomatic cover and an economic lifeline by purchasing Russian oil, gas and coal and selling Chinese consumer goods and technology to Russia. Together, the two sides attempted to forge an alternative world order by mobilizing support from the developing world through multilateral organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, a group named for Brazil , from Russia, India, China and South Africa, which promotes economics and politics. ties.

Russia and China have also gained support from countries like Iran and North Korea, which oppose the West and have a common interest in weakening the power of U.S. sanctions and the role of human rights. man in world politics. Mr. Putin is expected to visit China, perhaps as early as next month. The date has not yet been confirmed, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that Lavrov's visit could be seen as preparation for contacts at the highest level.

