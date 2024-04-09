Politics
Cameron will struggle to win against Trump's allies, US experts say
NEW YORK CITY If David Cameron has learned one thing from Brexit, it is that you should not hold a vote without knowing the result.
So this week, when he travels to Washington to pressure Republicans to pass a Ukraine aid bill, he will surely find himself in a familiar position: facing an uphill struggle to get numbers.
The foreign secretary will only make a difference at the margins given the political landscape on Capitol Hill, where Donald Trump's allies control the Republican Party, experts in Washington said. I.
His calls during a meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson, the top Republican in Congress, will no doubt be well received.
Whether this translates into the adoption of a $60 billion package to allow Ukraine to continue fighting Russia is another story, as Mr. Trump is opposed to paying Kiev an extra cent.
Lord Cameron met the former US president on Monday evening at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida as he tried to make the argument that the US should support more aid to Ukraine. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson described the meeting between Mr. Trump and the foreign minister as standard practice with an opposition candidate. It is understood the pair discussed Ukraine, the Gaza war and the future of NATO during their time together.
Cameron clearly plans to make the most of his trip to the United States, with a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken scheduled for Tuesday.
His meeting with President Johnson comes after many other world leaders made similar demands.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded with the United States to fund the war amid reports his troops are running out of ammunition and only having to fire shells a few times a day.
Patrick Basham, founding director of the Democracy Institute, a Washington-based think tank, says the foreign minister's best hope is to convince a few hesitant people.
It can make a positive difference, but it will be at the margins, Mr. Basham said.
Former British prime ministers enjoy a certain respect in the United States that still persists, and he will be listened to by moderate Democrats and establishment Republicans to a degree that may surprise Britons.
But that runs up against politics and the fact that most Americans and Republicans don't think Ukraine is worth spending money on.
Cameron needs to offer carrots, not sticks. Making threats won't work in today's Republican Party.
Mr Basham said Cameron might try to point out that other countries are stepping up to shoulder the heavy financial burden and that this will be the last time the US has to pay so much.
This could be enough for the Republicans to sell back home. Those who want to support more aid to Ukraine need a get out of jail free card and if the EU and UK were to pay more this could be enough of a fig leaf.
Robert Benson, senior policy analyst on national security and international policy at the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, said Cameron's problem was that Congress had completely changed since he left office as Prime Minister in 2016, when Barack Obama was still in power.
The Republican Party today has been completely hijacked by right-wing extremists, Mr. Benson said.
Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent remark that the former prime minister might lick my ass gives some insight into what the Maga contingent thinks of him.
Mr Benson added: Cameron will seek to capitalize on the special relationship between the US and the UK. It's the only card it has up its sleeve, but even so, traditional kinship and solidarity ring hollow for a party that views foreign policy in terms of isolationism.
Cameron actually embodies many of the things that Trump-allied Republicans hate: cosmopolitanism and internationalism.
Mr Benson pointed out that Cameron was a classic liberal interventionist on foreign policy when he was prime minister. He supported the bombing of Libya in 2011, supported the bombing of Syria in 2013 even though he lost the vote in the House of Lords, and was hawkish on Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Given all of this, should he go to Mar-a-Lago and kiss Trump's ring? As Mr Cameron is a sitting foreign secretary, the prospects would not be good, Mr Benson said.
Mr Cameron should also not give in to demands from the party's Maga wing that any money going to Ukraine should be a loan. This looks like extortion and Ukraine already has enough debts, Benson added.
However, President Johnson has a Man In History complex that David Cameron can appeal to, he added.
Another interesting dynamic is that Mr. Cameron could offer President Johnson his own personal perspective. Mr Cameron is the young guy coming back and has really come through the political challenge. President Johnson is very reluctant to take a stand because he is afraid of losing his position as president.
The Foreign Secretary knows what it means to lose an important decision and could advise Mr Johnson that it may not be so bad and that a comeback is still possible.
Whether or not Cameron succeeds in achieving his goals, his appointment to the Foreign Office is already steadying the ship in terms of US-UK relations, Mr Benson said.
After the dysfunction of recent years left some in Washington unsettled, the former prime minister is a familiar face who brings an air of serenity to his post.
Yet if Britain really wanted to do something with Mr Trump's supporters, it should have considered sending someone else instead, Mr Basham said.
Boris Johnson is definitely more their style, he added. He is known for having succeeded in Brexit and he will be listened to when it comes to Ukraine. Even if he is not technically more powerful, he would be more effective than David Cameron.
