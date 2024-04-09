PM Modi holds roadshow dressed in Veshti during ChennaiRoadshow Tamilisai Soundararajan Annamalai Vinoj P Selvam





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Chennai to campaign for BJP candidates in the heart of the Tamil Nadu capital. The Prime Minister has fielded Chennai (South) candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was previously the governor of Telangana. The BJP has fielded Tamilisai Soundararajan against DMK candidate from Chennai (South) Thamizhachi Thangapandian and AIADMK candidate Jayavardhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai on Tuesday evening to a warm welcome. Starting his visit with a roadshow, Prime Minister Modi started from Pangal Park in T Nagar and continued the procession to Teynampet Signal, engaging with enthusiastic supporters along the way. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state BJP chief K Annamalai and party candidate from South Chennai, Tamilisai Soundararajan are holding a roadshow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/auvVNmwAnN -ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to hold public meetings in UP and MP, tour to Chennai in Tamil Nadu As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on the roadshow, hundreds of BJP supporters lined up on both sides of the road to shower him with flowers. The Prime Minister, dressed in traditional Tamil Veshti attire and a silk shirt, greeted the crowd enthusiastically. He also showed the BJP's 'Lotus' symbol as he progressed along the road. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai, South Chennai BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “There is a spark of happiness. We are so lucky to have a Prime Minister like him. There is a lot of enthusiasm among our workers. This visit will help us, we will win. The people of South Chennai are very happy…” Meanwhile, police have issued traffic congestion warnings in areas surrounding the road show route, including GST Road, Mount Poonamallee Road, CIPET junction, 100 feet Road, Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road and around T Nagar, from 3 to 8 p.m. The Thiyagaraya road has been designated a sterile zone, with vehicle movement prohibited from 3 p.m. Parking is also restricted on Thiyagaraya Road, as well as Venkata Narayana Road, GN Chetty Road and North Boag Road, until the end of the road show.

