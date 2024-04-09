Imran Khan Free – IslamiCity





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison last January for disclosing state secrets as part of what is seen as a military campaign to remove him from power.

He served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022.

He is the founder and former president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party. He was facing several criminal charges after being removed as Prime Minister of Pakistan and escaping several assassination attempts.

Mr Khan, who is Pakistan's most popular politician, has faced dozens of charges ranging from corruption to sedition since he was ousted after losing a confidence vote in March 2023.

Last March, Imran Khan, 70, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was accused of disclosing state secrets. Khan has always maintained that all accusations against him were politically motivated. Even Pakistan's highest court ruled that the trial was conducted illegally.

Not to mention that before his conviction, the government had made an agreement for him to leave Pakistan permanently with his family in the country of his choice. Mr Khan has categorically rejected the deal and vowed to fight to the end. Obviously, the government did not have a strong case against him to begin with.

Last August, The Intercept reported an article that “the US State Department encouraged the Pakistani government in a March 7, 2022 meeting to remove Imran Khan as prime minister due to his neutrality in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” according to a confidential Pakistani article. government document obtained by The Intercept. Another clear indication of the Biden administration's interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation.

The Intercept reports all said the United States was furious that it was expressing it privately and publicly. Another clear indication of the Biden administration's interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation.

So basically, Khan was punished for not dancing to American music in defying the American demand to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Imagine for a moment if Russia or China would try to unseat Joe Biden for supporting the Israeli genocide in Gaza? I don't see any difference.

Khan remains the most popular politician in his country, a nuclear power and the fifth most populous nation on the planet. That being said, it appears that the government fabricated the charges against Mr. Khan and that he was simply found guilty of the “Mickey Mouse charges.”

I should note here that the United States was unhappy with Pakistan's refusal to recognize the apartheid state of Israel all these years. In addition, Pakistan prohibits its nationals from traveling to Israel and Pakistani Airlines (PIA) does not allow travelers with Israeli passports on board its planes. This policy, however, does not apply to non-Israeli Jewish travelers.

As a brilliant orator, Mr. Imran Khan eloquently declared, in defense of Palestine, in his 2020 speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA): “The Palestinians remain a festering wound.” “A just and lasting settlement is essential for the Middle East and the world.

Illegal annexations of Palestinian territories, construction of illegal settlements and imposition of inhumane living conditions on the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, cannot bring peace to a troubled region. This is why I call for a contiguous and independent Palestinian state, with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital. »

Since Pakistan's highest court ruled that Imran Khan's trial was conducted illegally, the basic elements of democracy demand that Imran Khan go free in the event of a mistrial.

Mahmoud El-Yousseph is a Palestinian freelance writer and retired U.S. veteran who lives in Westerville, Ohio. He could be reached at: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.islamicity.org/101229/free-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos