Aukus Defense Alliance explores cooperation with Japan





Washington/Tokyo/Sydney, April 9 (EFE).- The AUKUS defense alliance, made up of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, is considering including Japan in some military projects, which would strengthen the group's initiatives to counter China's military pressure in Asia, the US Department of Defense reported on Monday. “Recognizing Japan's strengths and close bilateral defense partnerships with the three countries, we plan to cooperate with Japan on AUKUS Pillar 2 advanced capabilities projects,” said Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. of the United States, during a press briefing. The Japanese government welcomed its possible inclusion in the agreement on technological aspects on Tuesday. Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a news conference that Japan recognizes the importance of AUKUS and will take necessary steps to strengthen its defensive capabilities. The minister also highlighted the importance of the alliance for “peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region”. In Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters that Japan was a natural candidate for working with the alliance. Japan is already part of the Quad security group, which includes the United States, Australia and India. We have already intensified our defense relations with Japan. But when we look at Pillar II, the project-by-project approach is there, he said. However, Albanese ruled out adding Japan to the alliance, saying “what is not proposed is expanding the membership of AUKUS.” The group's announcement coincides with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's U.S. state visit, which will focus on defense cooperation and strengthening this strategic alliance in the face of China's expansion in its zone of Asian influence. On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden will meet with Kishida and on Thursday he will receive Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos. The three leaders will hold a trilateral meeting focused on countering China's military force in the waters neighboring and bordering the two countries' economic zones. The alliance also reported progress on Monday in its plans to bolster Australia's defense with nuclear submarines, a project for which it has chosen companies BAE Systems and ASC Pty. Defense Ministers of the three countries Lloyd Austin (United States), Grant Shapps (United Kingdom) and Richard Marles (Australia) issued a joint statement in which they celebrated the first year's progress towards manning the Australia's nuclear-powered submarines. “Our three countries seek to maximize the strategic benefits of the AUKUS partnership to support security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Australia's acquisition of a conventionally armed nuclear submarine capability is a necessary response to a rapidly changing strategic environment,” the Pentagon said in a statement. Since the end of World War II, Japan has limited its weapons development to its territory's defensive capabilities, but it maintains an advanced defense industry and maintains very close cooperation with the United States. Meanwhile, China is expanding its reach into the waters of the South China Sea and around Taiwan, increasing tensions with its neighbors. The AUKUS agreement, signed in 2021 and seen by China as a threat to regional stability, includes the acquisition and development of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia and aims to strengthen its partners' strategic presence in the Indo-Pacific region. In this resource-rich region through which most world trade passes, several conflicts and areas in territorial dispute with Beijing remain active, such as in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. EFE int/tw

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://efe.com/en/latest-news/2024-04-09/aukus-alliance-considers-defense-collaboration-with-japan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos