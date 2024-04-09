New York appeals judge rejects Trump's request to delay secret trial





NEW YORK (AP) A New York appeals court judge on Monday rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay his April 15 criminal trial as he fought at the last minute to move the case out of court. Manhattan, thus foiling the former president's last attempt to end the affair. outside the historical process.

Judge Lizbeth Gonzlez of the state's mid-level appeals court ruled after an emergency hearing Monday in which Trump's lawyers asked her to postpone the trial indefinitely while they seek to change the place.

They claimed the presumptive Republican nominee faced real potential harm in a heavily Democratic Manhattan and that the jury had been polluted by media coverage of other recent Trump cases, including his $454 million civil fraud judgment. dollars and the 83.3 million dollars he was ordered to pay for defamation of the writer. E. Jean Carroll. He is appealing both verdicts.

Jury selection cannot be conducted fairly, Trump lawyer Emil Bove argued, citing defense polling and a review of media coverage.

Trump's secret trial is the first of his four criminal indictments expected to go to trial and would be the first criminal trial ever brought against a former president.

In a separate appeals case, Trump's lawyers are challenging a gag order barring him from making comments about jurors, witnesses and others connected to the case. Trial Judge Juan M. Merchan recently expanded the gag order after Trump lashed out at his daughter, a Democratic political consultant, on social media. The appeals court will hear the case on Tuesday.

Trump, who lived in Manhattan for decades and rose to fame as a real estate developer shaping its iconic architecture, suggested the trial should be moved to Staten Island, the only New York borough he won in 2016 and 2020.

Steven Wu, chief of appeals for the Manhattan district attorney's office, noted that Merchan had previously rejected Trump's requests to move or delay the trial as untimely.

The question in this case is not whether a random poll of New Yorkers in any neighborhood can be impartial, but rather whether a trial court is capable of selecting a jury of 12 impartial jurors , Wu said.

He criticized Trump for fueling pretrial publicity with countless media appearances to talk about the facts of this case, the witnesses, and more.

As the appeals court battle unfolded, Merchan on Monday released his plan for proceeding with jury selection, including which jurors will and will not be asked about their views on Trump.

In a letter to both sides, Merchan said jurors' choice does not depend on whether they like or dislike someone in the case, but whether potential jurors can guarantee they will set aside any personal feelings or biases and will make a decision based on the evidence and the law.

Documents relating to Trump's calls have been placed under seal and not available to the public.

Trump had vowed to appeal after Merchan ruled last month that the trial would begin April 15. His lawyers had argued to delay the trial until at least the summer to give them more time to review late-arriving evidence from an earlier federal investigation into the case. Merchan, who had already postponed the trial from its original March 25 start date, said no further delay was warranted.

Trump's lawyers filed their appeals Monday in two separate courts. One of them was presented as a lawsuit against Merchan, a legal mechanism allowing them to challenge his decisions.

In New York, judges can be sued for certain legal decisions under a state law known as Section 78. Trump has used this tactic before, including against the judge in his fraud case civil court, in a failed last-minute attempt to delay the case last fall. .

In this criminal case, he is accused of falsifying his company records to hide the nature of payments made to his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who helped him bury negative stories during his 2016 campaign. Cohen's activities included paying porn actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 to suppress her allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump years earlier.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels. His lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees.

While Trump's lawyers stressed Monday that he is facing an unprecedented level of damaging publicity in Manhattan, they also pointed to a ruling by the state appeals court more than 25 years ago. years.

In that case, the court agreed to move the trial of four New York City police officers accused of killing Amadou Diallo, an unarmed Guinean student, to the Bronx. Citing public protests in the city, the court agreed to move the trial to Albany, where the officers were ultimately acquitted.

Trump's appeals court appearance Monday marks the latest escalation in his battles with Merchan.

Last week, Trump renewed his request for the judge to recuse himself from the case, citing Merchan's daughters' work running a company whose clients included his rival, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats.

The former president claims the judge is biased against him and has a conflict of interest because of his daughter's work. The judge rejected a similar request last August.

If the secret trial were to be moved out of Manhattan, Merchan is unlikely to agree to it. In past cases, such as the Diallo case, a new judge was chosen in the county where the trial ultimately took place.

Trump also made numerous other attempts to have the trial postponed, echoing a strategy he has deployed in his other criminal cases. We want delays, Trump proclaimed to television cameras outside a February pretrial hearing in his hush money case.

Mercan last week denied his request to delay the trial until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases.

Trump also filed a lawsuit on the eve of trial against the judge in his New York civil fraud case, accusing the jurist of repeatedly abusing his authority. Among other issues, Trump's lawyers in the case complained that Judge Arthur Engoron refused their request to delay the trial. Their complaint was filed about three weeks before the trial was scheduled to begin.

A state appeals court rejected Trump's allegations and the trial began as scheduled on October 2.

Engoron, who decided the case without a jury, ruled that Trump, his company and his top executives defrauded bankers and insurers by overstating his wealth in documents used to obtain loans and coverage. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and is appealing the decision and the huge penalty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-juan-merchan-hush-money-appeal-lawsuit-6abe221a7cb2ea670eb3ed1a7a134643 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos