Trump says Jews who vote for Biden 'don't like Israel' and 'should be questioned'





Former President Donald Trump said Monday that any Jewish person who votes for President Joe Biden does not like Israel and should be consulted.

In an interview broadcast Monday night on Real Americas Voice, Trump claimed that Democrats don't want to talk about Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on October 7 because Biden is not a fan of Israel.

Any Jewish person who votes for Biden doesn't like Israel and, frankly, that needs to be talked about, Trump said.

Trump argued that Biden, who has repeatedly said Israel has the right to defend itself amid the war between Israel and Hamas even as he criticizes Israel's handling of the war, was totally on the side Palestinians.

The former president then suggested that Jews and blacks vote for Democrats out of habit.

Jews, out of habit, vote for Democrats, and blacks, out of habit, vote for Democrats, he said.

In response to Trump's comment, the Biden campaign said in a message to X Monday evening: “Trump appears to be threatening American Jews who vote against him: frankly, we need to talk to them.” » The campaign did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment on Trump's remark.

In the interview, Trump also touted his record on Israel during his time in office, citing his controversial decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal , considered a major foreign policy achievement by the United States. the Obama administration.

Trump's remarks repeat an anti-Semitic trope he has pushed before, insinuating that American Jews have dual loyalties to the United States and Israel.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee claimed last month that Jews who vote for Democrats hate Israel and their religion.

Any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion, Trump said in an interview with Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump administration official, broadcast last month on his web show.

They hate everything about Israel and should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed, the former president added.

In September, Trump accused liberal Jews of voting to destroy the United States and Israel in a post on his Truth Social platform that appeared over the weekend of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America and Israel because you believed false narratives! Hopefully you learned from your mistake and will make better choices in the future! he said. Good year!

Trump had also invoked the trope of dual loyalty during his presidency. In 2019, Trump was criticized for saying that any Jewish people voting for a Democrat were either showing great disloyalty or being naive.

Megan Lebowitz contributed.

