AI-powered election campaigns are here, where are the rules?





Of the nearly two billion people living in countries holding elections this year, some have already voted. Elections in Indonesia and Pakistan in February, among other countries, offer a first glimpse of what lies ahead as artificial intelligence (AI) technologies gradually enter the electoral arena. The picture that is emerging is deeply worrying, and the concerns go well beyond simple misinformation or the proliferation of fake news.

As the former director of the Machine Learning, Ethics, Transparency and Accountability (META) team at Twitter (before it became X), I can attest to the massive efforts underway to identify and stop related misinformation in elections made possible by generative AI (GAI). . But uses of AI by politicians and political parties for purposes that are not overtly malicious also raise deep ethical concerns.

GAI ushers in the era of softfakes. These are doctored images, videos or audio clips to make a political candidate more attractive. While deepfakes (digitally altered visual media) and cheap fakes (modified, low-quality media) are associated with bad actors, softfakes are often created by the candidate's campaign team itself.

During the Indonesian presidential election, for example, winning candidate Prabowo Subianto relied heavily on GAI, creating and promoting caricature avatars to rebrand himself as gemoy, meaning cute and cuddly. This AI-driven transformation was part of a broader attempt to attract young voters and ward off allegations linking him to human rights abuses during his tenure as a high-ranking officer of the Army. The BBC dubbed him Indonesia's cuddly grandfather with a bloody past. Additionally, some believe that the clever use of deepfakes, including the virtual resurrection of the late former Indonesian President Suharto by a group supporting Subianto, contributed to his surprising victory.

Nighat Dad, founder of the research and advocacy organization Digital Rights Foundation, based in Lahore, Pakistan, has documented how candidates in Bangladesh and Pakistan have used GAI in their campaigns, including articles written by AI under the name of candidates. Elections in South and Southeast Asia have been flooded with rigged videos of candidates speaking in numerous languages, singing nostalgic songs and humanizing them in ways that the candidates themselves could not do in reality.

What should be done? Global guidelines could be considered regarding the appropriate use of GAI in elections, but what should they be? There have already been a few attempts. The US Federal Communications Commission, for example, has banned the use of AI-generated voices in phone calls, known as robocalls. Companies such as Meta have launched watermarks on a label or embedded code added to an image or video to flag manipulated media.

But these are brutal and often voluntary measures. Rules need to be in place throughout the communication process, from the companies that generate AI content to the social media platforms that distribute it.

Content generation companies should take a closer look at how watermarks should be used. The watermark can be as obvious as a stamp or as complex as embedded metadata that content distributors can retrieve.

Companies that distribute content should put systems and resources in place to monitor not only misinformation, but also election-disrupting fakes that are published through official candidate-approved channels. When candidates do not adhere to watermarking, none of these practices are yet mandatory, social media companies can flag this and provide appropriate alerts to viewers. Media outlets can and should have clear policies on softfakes. They could, for example, allow a deepfake in which a victory speech is translated into multiple languages, but ban deepfakes of deceased politicians endorsing candidates.

Election and government regulators should closely examine the rise of companies engaged in the development of fake news outlets. Text-to-speech and speech emulation software from Eleven Labs, a New York-based AI company, has been deployed to generate automated calls aimed at dissuading voters from voting for US President Joe Biden in the primary election of New Hampshire in January, and to create softfakes of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during his 2024 awareness campaign from a prison cell. Rather than imposing regulations on companies against softfakes, which could stifle permitted uses such as parody, I suggest instead establishing election standards on the use of GAI. There is a long history of laws that limit when, how and where candidates can campaign, as well as what they are allowed to say.

Citizens also have a role to play. We all know that you can't trust what you read on the Internet. Now we need to develop the reflexes not only to spot altered media, but also to avoid the emotional urge to think candidates' softfakes are funny or cute. The intention of these is not to lie to you, they are often obviously AI generated. The goal is to make the candidate likeable.

Softfakes are already influencing elections in some of the world's largest democracies. We would do well to learn and adapt as the current democratic year, with some 70 elections, unfolds over the coming months.

Competing interests

The author declares no competing interests.

