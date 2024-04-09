Lok Sabha elections: Narendra Modis returns as PM, an inevitability, say rally participants | Election news





As thousands of supporters gathered in the scorching heat of Morwa village in Chandrapur to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his first rally in the state in almost 10 years, the common refrain among the crowd was that they had come only to listen and get a glimpse of the Prime Minister as they believed that Modi's return to power was a foregone conclusion. Most of the supporters were from the Vidarbha region, with some even coming from neighboring states. They said they had come in scorching heat just to get a glimpse of Prime Minister Modi and listen to his speech. “For us, the election result and Modi's return to power are inevitable,” said a group heading towards the rally venue. As Modi reached the stage at 5:31 p.m., the crowd greeted him with loud cheers of Modi, Modi as well as whistles that echoed throughout the hall. The crowd cheered once again as the Prime Minister began his speech in Marathi and greeted people on the occasion of Gudipadwa, the Marathi New Year. PM Modi with CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Chandrapur on Monday. (Image source: During his speech, Modi appeared to have struck a chord with attendees who listened attentively and responded to his questions with loud cheers. Gopal Mihir, a milk trader from Chandrapur, who came with his brother Jagadish, said that they are not BJP workers, but as they hail from Gujarat, they were Modi supporters and came to attend the rally of Modi. Asked if they think Modi will return to power, the Mihir brothers responded with one voice: “There is no doubt that he will become prime minister again.” He has already won the hearts of billions of people and he will win again. Participants came from all over Maharashtra, with some of them even from neighboring states. (Image source: X/@Dev_Fadnavis) Sushil Akkewar, a trader from Tukum village in Chandrapur, said he took half a day from his grocery store to attend the rally. “Modiji proved himself different from Congress and showed results. This is why we support Modi. We are a group of over 50 people from the village who came after taking a break from work just to get a glimpse of Modi and support him,” Akkewar said. Anandraj Kadu, a farmer from Dhanora, said he had come with his entire family to support Modi and they wanted him to return for the growth of the country. “We support him because we benefit from the programs he launched for farmers and village residents. Ten years ago, we were struggling for water and electricity, forgetting about online banking and other developments. But now we have all the facilities in our village,” said Kadu and his family members. When Modi started returning to the helicopter after finishing his speech, hundreds of participants gathered at the spot where the helicopter was located.

