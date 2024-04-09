Court rejects Trump's latest attempt to delay secret trial





NEW YORK (AP) A New York appeals court judge on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's latest attempt to delay his secret criminal trial while he fights a hush order. Barring further legal action, the ruling paves the way for jury selection to begin next week.

The decision by Judge Cynthia Kerns is another loss for Trump, who has repeatedly tried to have the trial postponed.

Trump's lawyers wanted the trial delayed until a full panel of appeals court judges could hear arguments on whether to lift or modify a silence order that bars him from making statements public information about jurors, witnesses and others linked to the silence affair.

Lawyers for the presumptive Republican nominees argue that the silence order is an unconstitutional prior restraint on Trump's free speech rights as he campaigns for the presidency and fights criminal charges.

The First Amendment damage resulting from this silencing order is currently irreparable, Trump lawyer Emil Bove said during an emergency hearing Tuesday before the state's mid-level appeals court .

Bove argued that Trump should not be muzzled as critics, including his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen and porn actor Stormy Daniels, regularly attack him. Both are key prosecution witnesses.

Steven Wu, chief of appeals for the Manhattan District Attorneys' Office, said it was in the public interest to protect the integrity of the trial.

This is not a political debate. These are insults, Wu said of Trump's statements.

Trial Judge Juan M. Merchan entered the silence last month at the request of Manhattan prosecutors, who cited Trump's long history of making public and inflammatory remarks about people involved in his legal affairs.

Merchan extended his silence last week to bar comments about his own family after Trump lashed out on social media at his daughter, a Democratic political consultant, and made false statements about her.

It's the second day in a row for Trump's lawyers in the appeals court.

On Monday, Associate Judge Lizbeth Gonzlez denied the defense's request to delay the April 15 trial while Trump seeks to move his case out of heavily Democratic Manhattan.

Trump's lawyers framed their call for silence as a lawsuit against Merchan. In New York, judges can be sued to challenge certain decisions under a state law known as Section 78.

Trump has used this tactic before, including against the judge during his civil fraud trial, in a failed last-minute attempt to delay the case last fall, and again when that judge imposed a silence.

Trump's hush money criminal case involves allegations that he falsified his company records to hide the nature of payments made to Cohen, who helped him bury negative stories during his 2016 campaign Cohen's activities included $130,000 from Daniel to suppress his allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump years earlier.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels. His lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees.

Trump has made numerous attempts to get the trial postponed, relying on the strategy he proclaimed to television cameras during the preliminary hearing in February: We want delays.

Last week, as Merchan rejected various requests to delay the trial, Trump renewed his request for the judge to recuse himself from the case. The judge rejected a similar request last August.

Trump's lawyers say the judge is biased against him and has a conflict of interest because of his daughter Lorens' work as president of Authentic Campaigns, whose clients include President Joe Biden and other Democrats. They complained that the expanded gag shielded the Mercans from legitimate public criticism.

Mercan had long resisted the imposition of silence. During Trump's impeachment in April 2023, he warned Trump not to make statements that could incite violence or compromise security, but stopped short of muzzling him. At a later hearing, Merchan emphasized Trump's special status as a former president and current candidate and said he was going out of his way to ensure that Trump had every opportunity to speak out in favor of his candidacy.

Merchan grew increasingly wary of Trump's rhetoric disrupting the historic trial as it approached. In imposing silence, he said his obligation to ensure the integrity of the proceedings outweighed First Amendment concerns.

The silence order does not prohibit comments about Merchan, whom Trump has called a Trump-hating judge and whose family is full of Trump haters, or about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, an elected Democrat.

Trump responded on social media saying the gag order was illegal, un-American and unconstitutional and said Merchan was wrongly trying to deprive me of my First Amendment right to speak out against the militarization of law enforcement by his Democratic rivals.

Trump suggested without evidence that Merchan's decision-making was influenced by his daughter's professional interests and claimed, later repudiated by court officials, that Loren Merchan posted a photo on social media showing Trump behind bars .

After the outburst, Merchan extended the silence order on April 1 to prohibit Trump from making statements about the judge's family or the Braggs family.

They can talk about me but I can't talk about them??? Trump reacted on his Truth Social platform. Seems fair, doesn't it? This judge should be impeached and the case should be dismissed.

Trump filed a similar legal challenge last year over a hush order in his civil fraud case.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued the order after Trump defamed the judge's top law clerk in a social media post. The silence order barred the parties involved in the case and, later, their attorneys, from commenting publicly on court staff, but not the judge himself.

A single appeals judge lifted the silence order, but a four-judge appeals panel ultimately reinstated it two weeks later. The panel said Trump's lawyers should have followed a normal appeals process instead of suing the judge. Trump's lawyers said they tried to act quickly.

