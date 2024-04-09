Politics
Cameron puts pressure on his old adversary Trump to release aid to Ukraine
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron met in Florida with Donald Trump, with whom he has clashed in the past over Brexit and NATO, as the UK tries to persuade the candidates' Republican allies presidential election to stop obstructing the commitment to send more American aid to Ukraine. .
Their talks Monday evening came ahead of Cameron's trip to Washington to meet with Republican lawmakers as well as Biden administration officials. The visit comes at a sensitive time as Britain, France and other countries try to keep international focus on Ukraine's battle to repel the Russian invasion.
U.S. funding is critical to the effort, but a $60 billion aid package has been ensnared in intense political politicking in the run-up to November's presidential election. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, has so far refused to vote on the funding as he tries to prevent a rebellion by Republican hardliners who could derail the legislation and even attempt to oust him from his post as president. The Senate has already approved the aid.
Trump is seen as the key to unlocking Republican opposition, providing context for Cameron's visit. Facing an election rematch against President Joe Biden in November, Trump is skeptical about providing military support to Ukraine and has suggested providing loans rather than direct funding.
Trump's campaign said the former president and Cameron discussed issues including the upcoming US and UK elections, policy issues specific to Brexit, the need for NATO countries to meet their security needs. defense spending and an end to the massacres in Ukraine.
The UK says US aid is vital for Ukraine to continue resisting Russian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pleaded for rapid approval of U.S. aid as his country's forces face ammunition shortages and delays in the supply of artillery shells from their allies, particularly the United States, which left them outgunned against Russia by a ratio of six to one.
President Johnson can achieve this in Congress, Cameron said in a video on X before his trip to the United States. He said his message to the House leader would be: we need this money, Ukraine needs this money.
Yet Cameron has a strained history with Trump, unlike the warmer ties enjoyed by Cameron's successor and political rival, Boris Johnson, who also pressured Trump to step up his support for Ukraine.
In late 2015, then-British Prime Minister Cameron called then-presidential candidates' proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States divisive, stupid and wrong. His intervention prompted Trump to speculate that he might not have a very good relationship with Cameron.
The two men clashed again over Trump's public support for the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum called by Cameron. The intervention by Republican candidates came as then-US President Barack Obama sided with Cameron's campaign to remain in the bloc.
Defeat over Brexit plunged Cameron into the political wilderness until Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed him foreign minister last year. In February, Cameron criticized Trump again, this time over his suggestion that the United States should not protect NATO countries that do not spend enough on defense.
NATO is more essential than ever, Cameron told reporters, adding that Trump's remarks were neither responsible nor sensible.
Although Cameron's meeting with Trump raised eyebrows at least in the British media due to their track record, it is unlikely to have any impact on the UK's relationship with the Biden White House. As Britain also prepares for general elections expected later this year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the Munich security conference in February.
Blinken and Cameron are expected to hold a joint news conference in Washington later Tuesday.
