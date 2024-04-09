Donald Trump's appeal brutally rejected by judge in a single sentence





Donald Trump's attempt to delay his secret trial, scheduled for April 15 in Manhattan, was rejected Monday by a New York appeals court in a single sentence.

The judge, Lizbeth Gonzalez, heard arguments from Trump's lawyers and representatives from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, for and against suspending the trial and moving it to another venue, as the former president had requested. . Trump's lawyer argued that Manhattan was heavily Democratic and a majority of its residents believed the former president was guilty, citing polling.

Gonzalez issued a ruling shortly after the hearing ended Monday, writing: “Defendant's request for a stay of trial, pursuant to CPL § [section] 230.30, pending determination of defendant's motion for change of venue, is denied.”

The decision, illustrated in a report by MeidasTouch, does not offer more information about Gonzalez's reasoning for refusing the requests from Trump's lawyers. Newsweek reached out to Trump's legal team for comment Tuesday morning, after hours.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a recess to determine the date of his trial for allegedly hiding secret money payments in New York on March 25, 2024. Trump's lawyers… L Former President Donald Trump speaks during a recess at a hearing to determine the date of his trial for allegedly hiding secret money payments in New York on March 25, 2024. Trump's lawyers' request to amend the venue of the trial was rejected by an appeals court. More from BRENDAN MCDERMID/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney, law professor and journalist Harry Litman, senior legal affairs columnist for the Los Angeles Times, commented on the decision with a sentence written on appeal denies Trump's attempt to delay the trial with a single sentence, an unsigned order. “He doesn't even talk about it to a committee. He struggles and embarrasses himself within the justice system.”

The trial, which could be the only one of four criminal trials against the former president to open this year, is now scheduled to begin on April 15.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, will likely try to postpone the four trials until after the November election, reasoning that if he wins he could stop them and ask the Justice Department to drop some of the charges against him . him.

The Manhattan case stems from an alleged secret payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump, before the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors say the former's company president falsified his own business records to hide the transaction.

Trump, who faces 34 counts in the case, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Gonzalez's ruling Monday will not end the former president's attempts to delay the secrecy case in New York. His lawyers have already indicated they are preparing to sue Juan Merchan, the judge in the case, to overturn the silence order he imposed on Trump to prevent him from attacking witnesses, prosecutors and the judge's family.

Trump accused Merchan of being biased because his daughter worked for a Democratic consulting firm that worked on President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign; he also asked the judge to recuse himself from the case.

Litman commented on this expected trial against X, calling it “desperate.” He wrote: “Trump's latest desperate move to personally sue Merchan in the Appellate Division is reminiscent of his original gamble in Palm Beach. [Florida]where judge [Aileen] Cannon allowed him to deflect all the action.”

Cannon is overseeing Trump's classified documents case in Florida, in which Trump has also pleaded not guilty. Cannon was appointed to the bench by Trump during his presidency in 2020 and was chosen last year to oversee the documents case. Since then, she has regularly been criticized by observers and legal experts for making decisions in the proceedings that defy precedent and benefit the former president.

