Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi fail to get relief in illegal nikah case ahead of Eid





Former prime minister and ex-PTI president Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday failed to get relief in an illegal marriage case before Eidul Fitr after Rizwan Abbasi, the lawyer for the Bushra's ex-husband, Khawar Maneka, again failed to appear in court today. , prompting the judge to declare that he would pronounce the verdict at the next hearing even if Abbasi skipped the hearing again, 24NewsHD television channel reported.

Islamabad District and Sessions Court Judge Shah Arjumand heard the appeals, seeking suspension of the sentence awarded to Imran and Bushra in the case.

Speaking on the occasion, Bushra's lawyer Usman Gill said the trial court heard the matter in haste. “Several people were unable to record their statements in court,” he said, adding: “The suspects in this case were charged in their absence. »

Gill said the trial court, by failing to fulfill legal requirements, had deprived the suspects of a fair trial.

He lamented that only one day, during the hearing on the US encryption case, the defendants' lawyer arrived late in court. “But a public prosecutor was appointed in his place and the court made the decision,” he said, adding: “Abbasi did not appear in court today, and I can say with certainty that he will not appear for a week. »

Bushra's lawyer added that the trial court would hold the hearing till late night. “One day the hearing started at 10:00 in the morning and at 11:30 in the evening the court asked the lawyers to present their final arguments,” he recalls.

Gill said Maneka had divorced Bushra three times. “Now what else is left in the matter?” » he questioned.

He, on the occasion, cited the decisions handed down by the courts of different sessions in matters of divorce.

The lawyer argued that when Maneka had divorced Bushra thrice, then there was no question of patching up.

On this occasion, the video of Maneka's statement about his ex-wife was played in court.

Gill said that in his televised statement, Maneka had said that he was now Bushra's ex-husband.

“Maneka had said in the statement that his ex-wife was the most pious woman in the world,” the lawyer said, adding, “Maneka had also denied that any differences had developed between him and Bushra because of Imran “.

The video of Nikah Khawan Mufti Saeed's statement to a senior journalist was also played in the court in which he had spoken about Imran's marriage to Bushra and the controversy surrounding their iddat period.

Lawyer Salman Akram Raja said Saeed, who was also a witness in the case, had said that Aun Chaudhry had met him.

The lawyer told the court that Saeed said he still had the same opinion on the marriage and Imran-Bushra's iddat which he had expressed earlier.

Quoting Bushra, he said she had said she was satisfied there was no problem with the validity of her marriage.

Raja said Imran was of the view that such cases were filed for victimization of political opponents. “Those who fabricated these accusations were under the impression that this would dent the popularity of the PTI among the masses. But the latter proved them wrong by voting massively in favor of the party candidates in the legislative elections,” he declared.

The lawyer complained that the trial court did not even give him time to present evidence in the case. “Nikah was celebrated in Lahore, while the case was filed here in Islamabad,” he complained.

He argued that in the absence of any evidence, the suspects were acquitted in the case.

He said Abbasi had deliberately not turned up today. “He wasted valuable court time,” he added.

Delivering the decision at today's hearing, the judge said the complainant had not presented his medical certificate. “If the complainant fails to appear at the next hearing, the hearing will not be adjourned,” he said categorically.

The court then adjourned the hearing until April 15.

Journalist: Hashir Warraich

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://24newshd.tv/09-Apr-2024/imran-khan-bushra-bibi-fail-to-get-relief-in-illegal-nikah-case-before-eid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos