MNS chief Raj Thackeray announces support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections India TV





Image Source: PTI MNS chief Raj Thackeray (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a significant development, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday announced that he would extend his “unconditional” support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Modi in the upcoming elections to Lok Sabha. Thackeray said he had decided to support the Mahayuti. (Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party) due to Prime Minister Modi. What did Raj Thackeray say? Speaking at his party's rally at Gudi Padwa here, he also declared his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would decide the “future of the country”. Notably, the MNS is yet to field any candidate for the Lok Sabha elections. “I will tell party workers to start preparing for the Assembly elections now. I have told CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnviens that I neither want the Rajya Sabha seat nor the Legislative Council seat . My only request to Prime Minister Modi is to pay attention. For youth, India has the largest number of young people in the world today,” Thackeray added. Raj Thackeray shares seat The MNS leader further said that the upcoming elections hold immense importance for the future of the nation. “Let us not allow political opportunism to flourish in Maharashtra,” Thackeray said. Regarding seat sharing, he mentioned that the last discussion on this issue took place in 1995. “I don't like haggling, you take four, give me four, I don't do all that,” he said. -he affirmed. He said the election symbol, which is a locomotive, was achieved through the hard work of party workers and there will be no compromise on this. “There will be no compromise on the party symbol in the upcoming elections. I expressed this position during my discussions with Amit Shah, emphasizing the importance of the election symbol. Devendra Fadnavis hails Thackeray's support Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed gratitude to the MNS chief for expressing unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the three Mahayuti parties. “I am very grateful to MNS leader Shri Raj Thackeray ji for supporting the grand alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. Let us all be determined with all our might to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people! (sic ),” Fadnavis wrote. on X. ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah in Delhi on seat sharing in Maharashtra

