Erdoan promises coherent policies on economy, Gaza and earthquake in Eid message

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Tuesday reiterated Trkiyes' commitment to tackling the cost of living crisis as well as his continued support for Palestine and his country's 11 earthquake-hit provinces in his Eid al message. -Fitr, also known as Ramadan Bayram.

Due to the war in Gaza, as well as various afflictions in Trkiye, the welcoming of Eid al-Fitr took place in a somewhat sour atmosphere, Erdoan said in a video message.

Lamenting that the war on Gaza has become a bleeding wound not only in our hearts but in the conscience of all humanity since October 7, he said he hoped that Eid would bring peace and serenity to our country , to the Muslim world and to all humanity.

“Trkiye showed that we stand with the Palestinian people in these difficult times with the aid materials we sent to the region, exceeding 45,000 tons in total,” Erdoan said.

“We will continue to support our Palestinian brothers and sisters until the bloodshed in Gaza stops and they live in a free Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.”

The president also castigated Israel for its aggression against the war-stricken Gaza Strip, which has been under an illegal Israeli blockade for 17 years now and months of relentless Israeli attacks, killing tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians. women and children.

“Since October 7, we have been confronted with scenes of brutality in which hospitals, schools, churches and mosques, which should not be targets even in times of war, have been deliberately bombed,” he said. he declared.

Recalling that 33,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel so far and more than 75,000 injured in Israeli attacks, Erdoan also wished Allah's mercy to those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured. .

The Israeli war, now in its sixth month, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement due to severe shortages of food, drinking water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure were damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in January issued an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to end acts of genocide and take steps to ensure that humanitarian aid is provided to the civilians in Gaza.

The unit of the century

Moving from foreign policy to the domestic agenda, Erdoan stressed that his government has never neglected the earthquake zone.

On February 6 last year, two earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude struck many Turkish provinces, including Hatay in particular, killing more than 53,000 people. The earthquakes affected around 14 million people in Trkiye and several thousand others in northern Syria. Since then, reconstruction efforts have continued unabated in the region.

We are quickly recovering from the disaster of the century by displaying the unity of the century, Erdoan said.

Noting that the government has delivered 80,000 housing units to owners in 11 provinces, he assured that this number would reach 200,000 by the end of 2024 thanks to the construction of 15 to 20,000 housing units each month.

Meanwhile, we are also working to make our cities with high populations of risky buildings more robust, Erdoan added.

Fight inflation

As for the cost of living crisis and high inflation that have hit Trkiye in recent years, the President reiterated Ankara's determination to resolve this sensitive issue that hurts us and the rest of the world.

Erdoan has strictly adhered to the economic plan he put in place after last year's general elections. His economic team, led by Finance Minister Mehmet Imek, is working to curb soaring inflation, currently at 68.5 percent, and the devaluation of the Turkish lira over the past year.

We will begin to see the positive impacts of our economic program more clearly from the second half of the year, Erdoan said. With the March 31 local elections having passed, we will use these next four years without elections to achieve these goals and realize our vision of the “Century of Trkiye”.

I ask our nation to use the spiritual climate of the Eid festival to resolve resentments, he added. “May Ramadan Bayram bring peace to our hearts, well-being to our country and peace to our world and our oppressed regions.