Happy Eid Al-Fitr, I hope we can stay in touch with each other and create brotherhood

JAKARTA, ODIYAIWUU.com President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir H. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Hj. Iriana Joko Widodo wishes you a happy Eid Al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah. President Jokowi called on all Indonesians to rebuild friendship and forgive each other.

“Peace be upon you, mercy and blessings of Allah! The First Lady and I wish you a Happy Eid Al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah. We apologize physically and mentally,” said President Jokowi accompanied by the First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo on the YouTube video page of the Presidential Secretariat, Jalan Medan Merdeka and quoted by Odiyaiwuu.com in Jakarta, Tuesday (9/4) evening.

“I hope that on this Fitri Day, we can forgive each other and stay in touch with each other to rebuild brotherhood, becoming a harmonious and peaceful nation united in building Indonesia,” Jokowi said, former governor of the Special Capital Region (DKI) of Jakarta. .

Aside from that, President Jokowi also conveyed a message to travelers so that they can have a smooth journey to their destination so that they can meet their loved ones and family in good health.

“For the returning fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters, stay happily connected with loved ones and extended family. “I hope your journey is smooth and safe.” , said Jokowi, former mayor of Solo, Central Java.

“May Allah SWT grant us His blessings and always guide and protect us all. Thank you. Wassalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh”, added the head of state.

The government, through the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, previously determined that Eid al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1445 Hijriah will fall on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. This decision was made after the Ministry of Religion Religion held a session of Isbat to His Majesty. Rasjidi Auditorium, Office of the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, Jalan MH Thamrin, Jakarta, Tuesday (9 p.m./4 p.m.

“It is agreed that 1 Shawwal 1445 Hijriyah will fall on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 AD,” said Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas during a press conference on the determination of 1 Shawwal 1445 AH.

According to Yaqut, the determination of Eid al-Fitr 1 Syawal 1445 H was based on calculation calculations that had been confirmed by rukyat reports from Ministry of Religion officers in the regions. With the stipulation that Eid al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1445 H falls on Wednesday (9/4), Eid 2024 will be the same between the government and Muhammadiyah.

President Jokowi directly inspected the Eid return flow at Pasar Senen Station, Central Jakarta on Monday (8/4). During his visit, President Jokowi was able to see for himself the state of infrastructure preparedness and the well-monitored management of the implementation of the return home.

“I saw that everything was well organized, so that on the train too it looked neat, no one was rushing, everything was fine, everything was fine at Pasar Senen station, everything was fine,” Jokowi said in a written statement from the Office. , Press, Media and Information Secretariat, President in Jakarta, Monday (8/4).

President Jokowi also revealed that there are a number of points that still need more targeted treatment, especially in Merak regarding the flow of motor vehicles in Ciwandan. However, the Head of State stressed that the Ministry of Transport had found a solution on this subject.

“There are a few that require more targeted management, notably in Merak. The peacocks are mainly linked to those who ride motorcycles in Ciwandan. “But the Ministry of Transport also explained that yes, a solution has been found for everything,” Jokowi said.

In terms of road accident rates, Jokowi revealed that this year has been much better than previous years. Furthermore, the President considered that there were no excessive queues, neither at the terminal nor at the airport.

“Compared to previous years, I think this year is much better, much better. “I haven't seen any queues that are too long or at the airport or at the train station or at the terminal that are very busy and jostled. I haven't seen any,” he said.

President Jokowi also stressed the importance of good management to deal with minor problems that may arise. The President expressed his belief that careful planning would result in good implementation.

“I think careful planning will lead to good implementation. I think it is very well organized. Everyone, everyone is involved,” Jokowi said.

President Jokowi's review of the implementation of the return to Pasar Senen Station reflects the government's commitment to ensuring the preparation and smooth running of the Eid return period in 2024. Anticipation and Good management are the keys to meeting the challenges of the return flow each year.

On this occasion, the President was accompanied, among others, by Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi and Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono. (Ansel Deri/Odiyaiwuu.com)

