Trump Clarifies His Stance on Abortion; The Vatican talks gender theoryExBulletin

Former President Donald Trump made a highly anticipated announcement regarding his stance on abortion policy. In a video posted Monday on Truth Social, Trump said that “you have to follow your heart” on the issue of abortion and that the issue of abortion should be left up to the states. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, voters have repeatedly voted for greater abortion rights in state-level ballot measures, even in red states like Kansas and Kentucky.

Former US President Donald Trump is seen on the driving range during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational in April 2024. Megan Briggs/Getty Images .

Megan Briggs/Getty Images Trump is in a tough spot when it comes to abortion, says NPR's Domenico Montanaro on Up First. Indeed, Trump appointed three conservative judges during his presidency, leading to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Trump also knows that this decision hurt Republicans in the elections that followed the overturning of Roe V. Wade. “Trump is very aware of the mobilizing effect of the Supreme Court’s actions in favor of Democrats,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. With this recent announcement, Trump essentially abandons the issue, says Montanaro. But that doesn't mean voters will too. NPR's poll shows that college-educated white women are leaning toward Biden in this election.

The Vatican has released a new document calling abortion, surrogacy and gender theory “grave threats” facing humanity today. The paper argues that if a person is created in the image of God, gender theory and sex reassignment surgery call into question why God created a person. The document also argues that the understanding of humanity as two sexes male and female is biblical and deeply meaningful, especially in terms of procreation.

NPR's Jason DeRose explains that the Vatican does not view this as a departure from its existing teachings. Last year, Pope Francis authorized priests to bless people in same-sex marriages. This new document continues to allow priests to bless same-sex couples. But it draws a clear distinction between the question of sexual orientation, whether a person is gay, lesbian or bisexual, and the question of gender identity, whether the sex assigned at birth corresponds to what that no one understands as their gender. DeRose explains that while the Church may have more progressive views on sexual orientation, the language used in this document is very similar to the way conservatives often talk about being transgender as a choice, which is a topic of controversy among major medical and psychological groups.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said Brain Dorsey will be executed tonight in Missouri, despite a coalition opposing his execution. Dorsey pleaded guilty to murdering his cousin and her husband in central Missouri in 2006. Dorsey's defenders argue that he should not be executed for two reasons: First, Dorsey's lawyers received a lump sum of $12,000 by the Missouri Public Defenders Office, which his current lawyers say urged them to do as little work as possible and pushed Dorsey to plead guilty without trying to eliminate the death penalty. The second reason is whether Dorsey was suffering from drug-induced psychosis when he committed the murders. If he were, his lawyers say it would not fall within the scope of first-degree murder and is therefore not eligible for the death penalty.

About 62 percent of Missourians support the death penalty for first-degree murder, according to an SLU/YouGov poll. And both Republican and Democratic governors in Missouri have supported capital punishment. Opponents of the death penalty, like state Rep. Tony Lovasco, say the only way to change that attitude is to execute an innocent person. And while that's certainly not the case for Dorsey, his case raises big questions about the state's legal system. “I think it's important that we focus on the technical aspects of the case and the criminal justice system and how that fits into public policy in general,” Lovasco told NPR. Deep dive

Katherine De Pea, left, field organizer in charge of Make The Road's Pennsylvania voter registration program, and her colleague Mayra Del Toro wait to greet eligible voters in Spanish outside a CTown supermarket in Reading, Pennsylvania. Hansi Lo Wang /NPR .

Asian Americans and Latinos are two of the fastest-growing groups of U.S. voters, but their registration rates lag far behind those of white adults. As community organizers attempt to close the gap, some challenges will require dedicated investments to overcome.

Many eligible voters are naturalized U.S. citizens, too busy living daily in a new country and learning a complicated new political system. For some, taking a day off to vote may not be an option. Those who are interested in politics are often ignored by political campaigns. First-time voters are often considered “low propensity” voters by campaigns and are less likely to be targeted. Systemic barriers affecting people of color continue to persist, even after the passage of landmark legislation like the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But organizers say change takes time and, as said one of them: “We achieved it in five or ten years. “. Image exhibition

People watch in awe outside the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland as the entire solar eclipse occurs. Ryan Loew/Ideastream Public Media .

Yesterday's total solar eclipse may have lasted only four minutes, but its impact on popular culture, the media and the country certainly lasted longer. Houlton, Maine, the last U.S. city in the path of the eclipse, has spent the past two years planning the town's festivities. A museum official in Muncie, Indiana, told NPR that the city was expecting some 100,000 visitors, almost double the population.

From Indiana to Maine, NPR was there to document it all. See the images our network captured from high-resolution images from the moment of totality in the sky to the reactions of people on the ground. Before leaving

TOPSHOT – A mother humpback whale and her calf are seen on the coast of Vitoria, in the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil, August 22, 2023. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images .

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images New Zealand's indigenous leaders have signed a treaty granting whales legal personality in a bid to pressure governments to do more to protect the marine mammals, which are the ancestors sacred to the indigenous Polynesians. A man has been arrested for a suspected arson attack in Sen. Bernie Sanders' office in Vermont. The attack damaged the building, but the building's occupants remained unhurt. The University of Connecticut men's basketball team won the NCAA championship Monday night. The Huskies defeated Purdue University by 15 points, becoming the first team in 17 years to win back-to-back championships.

