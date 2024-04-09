Pakistan News: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PPP leader Gillani becomes Senate President; PML-N's Nasir gets deputy post





Senior Pakistan People's Party leader and former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani was elected unopposed as Senate chairman on Tuesday, amid protests from lawmakers from the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Saidal Khan Nasir of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was elected vice president.

No one had filed nomination papers against the two candidates supported by the PML-N-led ruling alliance.

The Senate met amid protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who demanded that the session, in which the president and vice president would be elected, be postponed until after the election senators from the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). where the poll was to take place on April 2 but was postponed due to the controversy over the oath of deputies elected on reserved seats. Earlier this month, elections were held in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh, but not in the PTI-ruled KP province – where senatorial elections were delayed in 11 seats due to the president's refusal to vote. Provincial Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, to administer oath to the opposition. -Ionian legislators on reserved seats.

These seats were allocated to the PPP, PML-N and other parties after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected a request by the PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) for allocation of these seats.

After the session began, 41 newly elected senators were sworn in. The total strength of the Senate is 96 members, but currently only 85 senators are members, with elections for 11 KP senators still underway. With the election of the president and his deputy, the ruling alliance has further strengthened its grip on power as it now controls both houses of Parliament. The Senate is the upper house of the bicameral Parliament of Pakistan. Senators are elected for six and a half years and half of the House is elected every three years. They are elected by the provincial and national Assemblies.

Nearly a month ago, the Upper House became dysfunctional following the retirement of half of its members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/world-news/pakistans-ex-pm-and-ppp-leader-gillani-becomes-senate-chairman-pml-ns-nasir-gets-deputy-role/articleshow/109160562.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos