Xi Jinping launches charm offensive to attract foreign investment

Chinese President Xi Jinping (center) speaks with leaders. (Photo by Andy Wong / POOL / AFP) … [+] (Photo credit should read ANDY WONG/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping has set his sights on foreign business leaders. Last November, in San Francisco, he took advantage of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and his meeting with President Joe Biden to speak at a dinner for American leaders. There, he promised that his country would remain a safe, reliable and profitable place to invest. More recently, he organized a meeting of foreign leaders in Beijing to reassure them and encourage direct investment in China.

Xi has good reason to court foreign investment. China's economy needs the kind of growth boost it would provide. The pace of real growth has slowed and Chinese consumers and private Chinese businesses have lost confidence in the country's economic future. People are increasingly choosing to save rather than spend. The decline in real estate values ​​and falling stock prices have discouraged investment and risk-taking in general. Chinese private companies have actually reduced the amounts they planned for expansion. Public spending on infrastructure is more difficult than it once was, as Beijing runs larger budget deficits than it would like and local governments face huge debt distress. Xi and China need dollar, yen and euro stimulus from abroad simply to meet the reduced 5% real growth targets for this year. Foreigners, however, remained shy.

American leaders have indeed been enthusiastic in response to Xi's entreaties. They vigorously applauded Xi's speech in San Francisco and even gave him a standing ovation. This year, the invitation to Beijing received a greater response than last year. Only 23 executives from major American companies participated last year. This year, that number has increased to 34, and more senior figures are in attendance, from well-known names like Apple, McKinsey, Blackstone, AMD, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Exxon Mobil, Cargill, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Pfizer and Hewlett . -Packard. But despite all the smiles, applause and positive responses, the money did not follow. This is unlikely to be the case.

that of Beijing Department of Commerce reports that in the first two months of this year, foreign direct investment in China continued its months-long decline. In January and February, China attracted the equivalent of some 215 billion yuan of that money ($30 billion), a drop of about 20% from last year. This latter figure shows a downward acceleration compared to the overall decline of 8% recorded in 2023. If actions speak louder than words, the ebbing flow of foreign money is drowning out the applause Xi heard in San Francisco.

The reasons why money stays away are most telling for the future. Part of the problem is China's slowing pace of growth. There is also the legacy of the pandemic and the lockdowns imposed by President Xi's zero-Covid policy that persisted for years. The inevitable delivery failures that occurred and repeated during this period undermined China's reputation for reliability, which had once attracted investment money from the United States, Europe and Japan. Nothing Beijing can do now will change this history, even if over time the memories will fade.

Beijing also cannot change the issue of rising costs. Although China is currently suffering from deflation, years of rising wages have ended the economy's former reputation as a low-cost producer. Over the past ten years, Chinese wages have increased by more than 100%, or about 7.5% per year. Over the past five years, the pace has slowed, but only slightly. Wage growth during this more recent period has averaged almost 5.5% per year. Most important for investment flows is that this rate of gain is faster than domestic wage growth in America, Europe or Japan and faster than China's competition for foreign investment funds, au Vietnam, for example, Indonesia, the Philippines and Mexico. China is unlikely to reverse this situation, especially since Chinese public discontent is already high.

Even if this is possible, it is highly unlikely that Beijing will be able to remove a major obstacle to investment flows: its growing obsession with security and espionage. American, European and Japanese leaders have all complained of greater intrusions resulting from this obsession, explaining how these intrusions interfere with the ability to conduct their business, particularly when it comes to things like data collection and communications with their headquarters. These leaders point to searches carried out under Beijing's latest espionage laws against two American consultants, Bain & Co. and the Mintz Group. In Mintz's case, several employees were arrested and the company was fined. Although these disruptions are far from widespread, they do not yet give pause to any decision to invest in China, as do new such laws recently imposed in Hong Kong. If Beijing were to change its policies on this front, it could make a big difference, but it seems unlikely.

Xi is clearly aware of China's economic need for foreign investment as well as the existing obstacles. He exercised his charm and, if his standing ovation in San Francisco is anything to go by, he had it in abundance. But as the actions of foreign investors show, they want more substance than charm.