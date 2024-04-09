Trump's media company loses a third of its value after initial trading surge | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's media and technology group, DJT, has lost about 36% of its value since its March 22 IPO, bringing the former president's stake down to about $2.8 billion.

As of Monday afternoon, DJT's stock price was around $36, down from a high of $66 seen on March 27. But market analysts say it is too early to draw firm conclusions about the writedown because the stock has become one of the most shorted stocks on the Nasdaq stock exchange, meaning traders have bet that he would fall.

And the value of Trump's social media company is now where it was when Trump Media merged in a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) deal with shell company DWAC earlier in March.

The value of DWAC, renamed DJT, initially soared for several days in its early days as a publicly traded company, briefly increasing Trump's paper fortune to more than $6 billion. But the company generates tiny revenue ($4.1 million last year) and no profit.

Some investors bought DJT stock to show support for Trump's campaign for a second presidency in November, which he embarked on despite more than 80 pending criminal charges for election subversion, withholding classified documents after left the Oval Office and silent. cash payments.

He also faces multimillion-dollar civil penalties for business practices deemed fraudulent and a rape allegation that a judge found substantially true.

But some are now selling their DJT shares just as quickly.

Meanwhile, Trump himself has failed to cash in. He is subject to a lock-up agreement requiring him to wait six months or until September to sell his shares.

The company and some of its executives are already inundated with lawsuits. The transaction was approved despite a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into DWAC. Criminal charges have been filed against a DWAC executive, accusing him of insider trading.

Two former contestants on Trump's former reality TV series, The Apprentice, also filed suit, claiming the ex-president planned to dilute their stakes in the company. Trump counterattacked, arguing that they don't deserve their stake.

Trump maintains that DJT's Truth Social platform, set up to counter what he has described as censorship in more established media outlets, is destined for success. In a post on the platform, he described the company's business as very strong.

Truth Socials CEO Devin Nunes, a former U.S. Congressman, also expressed confidence, noting that the company is now debt free and more than $200 million in the bank, opening up plenty of opportunities for expansion and improvement of our platform.

Nunes added: “We intend to take full advantage of these opportunities to make Truth Social the preeminent free speech platform for the American people.

