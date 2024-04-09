Imran Khan's security costs at Adiala jail exceed Rs 1.2 million per month: Lahore High Court report





The Lahore High Court (LHC) has received a detailed report from the prison superintendent regarding the security arrangements for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan at Adiala Prison. As revealed by The Express Tribune, the report highlighted that the monthly expenditure allocated for Imran Khan's security exceeded Rs 1.2 million.

In an analysis of security arrangements, the report describes several facilities exclusively reserved for Imran Khan in the prison premises. These include a specialized CCTV camera setup costing Rs 5,00,000, separate from the surveillance system monitoring the other 7,000 inmates. Additionally, its meals are prepared in a dedicated kitchen under the close supervision of the assistant superintendent and are subject to the careful examination of a doctor or assistant superintendent before being served.

Imran Khan's medical care is overseen by a team of more than six doctors at Holy Family Hospital, providing regular check-ups and specialist attention where necessary.

Imran Khan occupies two of the seven special cells available, with the other five remaining closed to ensure security. The cells, designed to accommodate 35 prisoners under normal circumstances, are part of the strict security measures implemented for his incarceration.

Access to Imran Khan's cell is heavily restricted and requires prior authorization. Trained staff are deployed to ensure the safety of their ward, with a dedicated section within the prison grounds designated for their leisure activities, equipped with exercise machines and other equipment.

The Express Tribune also noted strict visitor regulations and comprehensive security protocols during court proceedings involving Imran Khan. Additional law enforcement units, including police officers, Rangers and elite personnel, are stationed in and around Adiala Prison to maintain a safe environment for Imran Khan and other inmates .

Unlike the usual ratio of one staff member for every ten prisoners in Adiala Prison, Imran Khan's security detail comprises 15 members, including two security officers and three dedicated solely to his security, reflecting the enhanced measures in place for his safety.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsx.com/world/imran-khans-security-costs-at-adiala-jail-exceed-rs-1-2-million-monthly-lahore-high-court-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

