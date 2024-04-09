Jokowi identification prayers at Istiqlal Mosque, police urge residents to come early





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta. Police also appealed to the public to come early. “This is how the coming public will use the traffic engineering at the Istiqlal. We hope that the congregation can go to the Istiqlal Mosque early because it is estimated that tomorrow the density at the Istiqlal Mosque “Istiqlal will definitely increase,” Central Jakarta Metro Police Chief Commissioner Susatyo Purnomo told reporters at the roundabout police station. HI, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (9/4/2024) evening. Susatyo said his party attended a meeting regarding activities at the Istiqlal Mosque. He said his party and Kodam Jaya were ready to provide security for Eid al-Fitr prayers tomorrow. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “We always provide security with Kodim, Kodam Jaya, Polda Metro Jaya for the security of Istiqlal Mosque, apart from this, other mosques which are Eid prayer centers in Central Jakarta are our objects,” Susatyo said. “Yes, of course, according to the Eid prayer schedule, the Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque also made arrangements yesterday, we also attended special meetings with the Istiqlal regarding tomorrow's activities “, he added. Previously, the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) coordinated with the Directorate Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta, regarding the implementation of Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah prayers. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President (Wapres) Ma'ruf Amin are expected to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque. “Today we are coordinating technically with the Istiqlal Mosque to anticipate the implementation of the Id 1445 Hijriah prayer tomorrow, which we hope can take place safely, comfortably and without problems, especially how solemn it is and how the implementation of this prayer can be truly upheld,” the MP said. Minister of Religion Saiful Rahmat Dasuki during a press conference at the Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta. On the same occasion, the Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque, Nassarudin Umar, declared that the Istiqlal Mosque was ready to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr prayers at 1445 A.H. However, he said that his party would still await the results of the Isbat session. of the Ministry of Religion. “We are ready and God willing, if indeed (the day of Eid al-Fitr) is set for this evening, God willing, tomorrow the first person to be here will be Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Jokowi with Ms. Iriana and Mr. Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia as well as Ms. Nassaruddin. “Of course, other state officials, ministers and heads of state institutions, ambassadors, friendly countries and perhaps a number of former high-ranking state officials are also usually present on this occasion,” he added. (mib/ygs)

