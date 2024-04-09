The pragmatic arguments in favor of fighting billionaires • High Pay Center

Running government is no easy task, but listening to the Conservative government over the past 14 years, you would think that it literally is.

Throughout their tenure, Conservative ministers, MPs and advisers have struggled to talk about the British economy without venturing into ruminative metaphors involving pie, cake and jam.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is the figure most associated with the economy, by analogy with her frequent assertions that we need to make the pie bigger. Although this was widely observed at the time, his plans to galvanize the British economy had a plausibility commensurate with the idea. of a pie that gets bigger.

But long before Truss arrived, Grant Shapps warned in 2014 that Ed Miliband and the Labor Party only wanted to share the pie and never grow it. In the early months of the coalition government, Rupert Murdoch, who was giving Margaret Thatcher's inaugural lecture to conservative thinkers at the Center for Policy Studies think tank (for whom it no doubt had some meaning), pointed out that the preparation of a bigger cake project requires us to look beyond these boundaries.

More recent examples of this trend include another former prime minister, Boris Johnson, who said his leveling up agenda would not be an exercise in shambles. Secretary of State for Business and Commerce Kemi Badenoch lamented that for too long we have focused on how to divide the pie rather than how to make it grow. And backbencher Ranil Jayawardene delivered a blistering Daily Express column last year explaining how Labor would take someone's piece of the pie and give it to someone else.

It's hard to know how to read all of this. The idea that confiscating your pie and giving it to someone else is such a mortifying prospect for voters reflects an endearing but slightly condescending view of the British public. If the constant references to pies and cakes are an unconscious expression of their innermost desires, then given the various scandals that marked the end of John Major's Conservative government, perhaps this is a good thing in comparison. On the other hand, if they're sitting around the Cabinet table trying to sort out the pension system or whatever and everyone's dreaming of custard, then maybe not.

The more important thing is what this says about the Conservative Party's worldview and whether or not it is shared by Labour. The point of the analogy is of course to demonstrate that economic growth, rather than the distribution of resources, is the key factor determining the standard of living. The overall size of the cake is more important than how evenly distributed it is.

In reality, aggregate wealth levels and how they are shared matter. The Resolution Foundation's recent report, Ending Stagnation, identifies both a lack of economic growth and high levels of inequality as sources of the UK's economic malaise. A fascinating data analysis by the Financial Times recently showed that, compared to their counterparts in seemingly similar economies in Europe, the UK's rich are generally richer, but middle and lower income households are much poorer . Because the UK is more unequal and those at the top take a larger slice of the cake or pie, there is less left for those in the middle and bottom.

Although less obsessed with appetizers, Labor seems to essentially accept the argument that distribution doesn't matter much. Rachel Reeves said in an interview with The Times last year that she wanted to solve inequality by lifting people up from the bottom up rather than bringing down those at the top. His recent Mais lecture at the City of London also highlighted that economics is not a zero-sum game. Labor has ruled out multiple redistributive taxes, including a wealth tax, an increase in capital gains tax or a higher rate of higher income tax.

This is entirely at odds with the way living standards have improved over much of history. Mechanisms to ensure that wealth does not flow overwhelmingly to those with all economic and political power have always been necessary to ensure that economic growth benefits everyone. Examples might include the rise of unions ensuring that more of the wealth generated during the Industrial Revolution was paid to the workers who fueled it. Or the creation of the NHS and welfare state financed by progressive taxation. Or the introduction of the minimum wage, ultimately paid from business revenues that would otherwise benefit business owners.

In the UK, the richest 1% of the population have steadily increased their share of total income and wealth over recent decades, to the point where they capture up to 17% of total income, according to the The estimate you read is around 6%. % when Margaret Thatcher was elected and almost a quarter of total household wealth, compared to around 18% during the same period. Reducing the share of total income from 17% to 7% (still a disproportionate amount) and redistributing the rest across the entire UK population would equate to an extra 2,500 people per year, assuming existing income levels. The top 1% in terms of wealth could hypothetically give each UK household around 60,000 while still sitting on an average fortune of almost 3 million each.

My new book Enough: why it's time to abolish the super rich argues that taxing the 1% more effectively and getting them to pay workers in the companies they run and invest in a little more is the most pragmatic, obvious, and effective way for policymakers to improve immediately the general standard of living of the British population.

The economic risks associated with this approach are extremely exaggerated. There is growing evidence that a more courageous approach to extreme concentrations of income and wealth would actually free up money and assets for use in the productive economy and help increase and divide overall wealth. more equitably. The argument that the super-rich would all leave is flawed on several levels: there are measures that could stop them or mitigate their effects and it wouldn't matter much if they did.

The highest taxes and/or pay cuts applied to the private sector bureaucrats who run Britain's biggest companies or the Russian heirs, speculators and oligarchs who populate our rich list will not penalize innovation or irreplaceable productivity, they will simply guarantee that people's standard of living. material wealth somewhat more accurately reflects how hard they work to contribute to society.

This should really be the most moderate and common sense. There is a huge resource, in the form of the income and wealth of the super-rich, that could be used to raise the living standards of those whose living standards need improvement, rather than to enrich further those who are already incredibly wealthy. Certainly anyone who considers themselves a political pragmatist should at least be curious about allowing some sort of rebalancing of the distribution. Instead, those who think this way are called extremists or utopians. Meanwhile, talk of increasing pies and ending inequality by making all the poor as rich as the rich is seen as the mark of sensible, sober politics.

Rather than being annoyed by this situation, progressives should see it as a challenge to step up and take politically expedient steps to address extreme concentrations of income and wealth. Union rights, universal health care, and the minimum wage were all at one time considered implausible heresies, but are now widely, if not universally, accepted.

A potential change in government creates the opportunity for an administration containing a number of progressive voices and at least somewhat more interested in distributive issues than the current one. My book argues that a major, transformative program to redirect income and wealth captured by the super-rich to and create people who need it must now become a unifying and priority mission for progressives. With a broad, sustained and popular movement behind this cause, this is not an empty promise.