Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel over Gaza as tensions rise

Amid escalating tensions between Ankara and Jerusalem, Turkey on Tuesday restricted its exports of a wide range of products to Israel, saying the restrictions would remain in place until a ceasefire is declared. in Gaza.

She took this step after Israel rejected a Turkish request to participate in an aid airdrop operation in Gaza. Ankara is proud of the humanitarian aid it has provided to Gaza.

Turkey's Trade Ministry said the economic measures would apply to the export of products in 54 different categories, including iron, marble, steel, cement, aluminum, brick, fertilizers, construction equipment, aviation fuel, etc.

“This decision will remain in force until Israel, in accordance with its obligations under international law, urgently declares a ceasefire in Gaza and allows the unhindered flow of sufficient humanitarian aid into the Strip. of Gaza,” he said.

“Israel will not submit to violence and extortion and will not tolerate the unilateral violation of trade agreements,” Katz said, explaining that he had ordered Israel to take “parallel measures against Turkey that would harm the Turkish economy.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, February 16, 2023 (credit: BOAZ ARAD)

Katz says he will work to curb Israeli investments in Türkiye

Additionally, Katz said, Israel would work to curb international investment in Turkey, including by contacting the United States on this issue. Katz said he would ask members of the US Congress to “examine the violation of the boycott laws and impose sanctions on Turkey accordingly.”

Turkey has denounced Israel for its military campaign to destroy Hamas in Gaza since the war began on October 7. Ankara called for an immediate ceasefire, supported moves to try Israel for genocide before the International Court of Justice and sent thousands of tons of munitions. aid to Gaza.

Until the war, Israel and Turkey were working to repair more than a decade of strained relations due to Ankara's strong support for the Palestinians.

Shortly after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, Turkey and Israel withdrew their ambassadors while regularly exchanging barbs. Tuesday's decision, however, is seen as the first significant step taken by Ankara against Israel since the start of the conflict.

According to data released by the Assembly of Turkish Exporters (TIM), while trade with Israel has decreased since October 7, exports to Israel have increased every month in 2024 so far. However, total exports in the first quarter of the year stood at $1.1 billion, down 21.6 percent year-on-year, according to TIM data.

According to Turkish reports from the UN Comtrade database, more than $300 million in Turkish exports have been imported into Israel each month since October, despite tensions between the countries and the impact of these tensions on the trade.

Turkey has already stopped sending goods to Israel that could be used for military purposes, the Turkish Commerce Ministry said.

Turkey exported about $7 billion worth of goods to Israel in 2022, or about $5.5 billion. in 2023, according to the UN database, based on Turkish reports.

Turkey's top exports to Israel in 2022 were raw iron bars, cars and jewelry, according to the Economic Complexity Observatory, created by the MIT Media Lab. Through 2022, Turkey's exports to Israel have grown at an annualized rate of around 12% for almost 30 consecutive years, according to the OEC. About 5.3% of Israel's car imports come from Turkey, and Turkey is the eighth largest car exporter to Israel in 2022, according to the OEC.

Several Israeli companies announced they would stop importing goods from Turkey in October, following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's remarks in support of Hamas, The Marker reported. These companies included Supersal, Rami Levi and Yochananof, according to the report.

In recent weeks, Erdogan has faced growing criticism at home over his government's continued trade ties with Israel, provoking anti-government protests and undermining popular support.

On Saturday, Istanbul police arrested dozens of demonstrators demanding a halt to trade with Israel. Erdogan's stance on Israel and the Gaza conflict was a key factor in some of his party's defeats in local elections on March 31, with the Islamist New Welfare (Yeniden Refah) party winning support through a tougher stance on Gaza.

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and other opposition parties supported the decision to restrict exports to Israel, but said the measures did not go far enough.

The CHP called for a complete halt to trade with Israel, while other parties urged the government to block its airspace and ports to planes and ships bound for Israel.