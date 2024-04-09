Lok Sabha: In Chennai, PM Modi adds weight to BJP's poll surge in Tennessee | News from India







Amid chants of veendum meendum Modi (We want Modi again), the Prime Minister held a grand roadshow with BJP state president K Annamalai and three BJP candidates contesting in Chennai such that Tamizhisai Soundararajan Vinoj P. Selvam and Paul Kanagaraj

The state, whose 39 seats will go to polls in one go on April 19, has witnessed high-profile visits by senior BJP leaders. Over the weekend, party national president JP Nadda, who was on a whirlwind tour, campaigned and held roadshows in the state after the Madras HC overruled police objections. Other high command leaders who visited the state include Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri and Anurag Singh Thakur.

The Prime Minister's visit also comes amid claims by the ruling DMK that the visits, if anything, would benefit the DMK. However, a closer look at the Prime Minister's itinerary in the coming days in the state clearly shows that the BJP is targeting constituencies where it sees an opportunity to make inroads or, at the very least, integrate into as the second largest party in the state. seats traditionally dominated by one or other of the Dravidian parties.

The three big seats

In South Chennai, the BJP has a history of fielding candidates since the 1991 Lok Sabha elections. BJP's Tamizh Isai Soundarajan, who resigned from his constitutional post as governor of Telangana to contest electoral politics, is pitted against DMK's Tamizhachi Thangapandian and AIADMK s J Jayavardhan, son of former minister D Jayakumar.

In Coimbatore, the Prime Minister is expected to campaign for Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and L Murugan in the Nilgiri constituency on April 10. Coimbatore holds an important position for the BJP, which has fielded candidates there since 1989. Despite initial challenges of low vote share in 1989, the party managed to eke out victories in 1998 and 1999 with substantial vote percentages. . This time, the DMK fielded former mayor Ganapathi Rajkumar while the AIADMK nominated Singai G. Ramachandran against BJP's Annamalai.

Nilgiris, once a stronghold of the BJP in the late 1990s, saw the party win seats in the 1998 and 1999 Lok Sabha elections. However, its vote share declined in subsequent years and the party did not field any candidates in the following elections. This time, A. King is contesting for the DMK and Lokesh Tamizh Selvan for the AIADMK in Nilgiris.

The three seats contested by NDA allies on the lotus symbol

Virudhunagar and Perambalur are expected to be in the limelight as Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit these constituencies. Radhika Sarathkumar, wife of actor-turned-politician Sarathkumar, is contesting from Virudhunagar. While Paarivendhar, who was earlier winning on a DMK ticket, is now contesting on a BJP ticket and is contesting from Perambalur.

Perambalur has historically not favored the BJP, with the party fielding a candidate only in 2014, when Paarivendhar got 23.2% of the votes. This time, Arun Nehru of the DMK and ND Chandramohan of the AIADMK are taking on Paarivendhar.

Similarly, the BJP does not have a strong foothold in the Vellore constituency. In the 2014 elections, they managed to secure 33.26 percent of the votes, largely attributed to Shanmugam, who is now running under the BJP symbol. He is pitted against Kathir Anand of the DMK and S Pasupathi of the AIADMK.

In Virudhunagar, the BJP has fielded a candidate for the second time since its inception in 2009. Radhika Sarathkumar of the BJP will face B Manickam Tagore of the Congress and Vijaya Prabhakaran, son of late DMDK leader Vijayakanth.

