Hero Bradford's tailor and his teenage employee 'covered in blood' as they tried to save tragic Kulsuma Akter





A heroic tailor and his teenage employee were left “covered in blood” as they tried to save a young mother stabbed on a Bradford street.

Imran Khan, owner of a well-known store on Westgate, rushed to the aid of Kulsuma Akter, 27, after she was attacked on Saturday afternoon. Mr Khan told how his 15-year-old weekend employee first raised the alarm during his lunch break.

Mr Khan said: “He said to me ‘I’ve just seen someone get stabbed’. We both crossed the road and I could hear two women screaming.

“They were holding the stroller and then they pointed at the woman who had been stabbed and murdered on the ground.”

The tailor called 999 and asked his staff to bring any fabric they could find to help stem the bleeding. “I tried to find a pulse in his neck and I was covered in blood,” he added, reports the Mirror.

Two off-duty doctors arrived on scene and took over to provide emergency assistance. Mr Khan expressed his shock and sadness at the incident, saying: “It's very sad. We don't understand that here. It's just horrible for the whole community, not just in Bradford, but for the whole of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Khan expressed deep pride at one young employee's response, adding: “It made me very proud. The whole community came together. They were all calling for help.”

Reflecting on the aftermath, he said: “When I saw the police take the empty stroller from the back of the police van, that's what touched me. It's sad to see something like that . We don't wish it on anyone.”

The seriousness of the situation is not lost on Mr Khan when he reflects on the community's reaction: “I think everyone is shocked, especially with a young woman. How can anyone do this to another human being? And I'm sorry for the family. prayers throughout the community.

A respected local figure, Mr Khan had the honor of meeting the King during his visit to Bradford in 2022 and even made a replica of his own elaborate jacket for Charles. Since the attack, Mr Khan has been too shaken to reopen his store and has been deeply affected by the severity of Ms Akter's injuries.

Imran Khan and his teenager tried to save Kulsuma Akter

Police yesterday identified the victim of a fatal stabbing as Kulsuma Akter. West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old man in connection with Saturday's stabbing in Bradford, but the main suspect remains at large.

Police assured the public that they were doing “everything in their power” to find Habibur Masum.

Speaking at a press conference in Bradford yesterday, Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller of West Yorkshire Police confirmed the detention of a 23-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender. Speaking directly to the wanted man, he said: “I would encourage Masum to contact us and turn himself in immediately.”

Masum captured on CCTV after attack – Credit: West Yorkshire Police

As part of the nationwide search for the Bangladeshi student, police carried out raids at various locations across Burnley, Oldham and Chester. Officers were seen entering a residence in Burnley before taking a man and woman out.

In other developments, another Burnley residence was forcibly entered by armed police, acting on information that the occupants had links to Masum.

