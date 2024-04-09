Xi says China will cooperate with Micronesia on infrastructure, climate change -Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President of the Federated States of Micronesia Wesley W. Simina in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2024. Xi spoke with Simina, who is on a state visit to China, in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming ceremony for Simina and his wife Ancelly Simina before the talks between Xi and Simina. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China and Micronesia should strengthen infrastructure cooperation, expressing China's willingness to provide assistance to the island country in the fight against climate change.

Xi's remarks came during his meeting with President of the Federated States of Micronesia Wesley W. Simina, who is on a state visit to China from April 5 to 12.

China supports Micronesia in safeguarding its national sovereignty and independence, pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, revitalizing its economy and improving its people's livelihood, Xi said.

Noting that this year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Micronesia, Xi said China is willing to advance relations between the two countries.

He called on the two sides to accelerate cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, increase partnerships in infrastructure and strengthen exchanges in culture, health, education and subnational regions. He welcomed more young people from Micronesia to study in China.

Xi said China is willing to provide climate change assistance to Micronesia within the framework of South-South cooperation and strengthen coordination and cooperation with the island country within the United Nations and the Forum of Pacific Islands to jointly practice multilateralism.

Xi said China's relations with island countries are based on mutual assistance within the framework of South-South cooperation and are not aimed at any third parties and should not be subject to interference from from a third party.

China maintains that any country seeking to develop relations with Pacific island countries should honor their independent choices, prioritize development and adhere to openness and inclusiveness, Xi said.

Island countries have the right to choose a development path suited to their national conditions and carry out friendly cooperation with all development partners, he added.

“China is willing to continue to support the development of island countries to the best of its ability and carry out trilateral or multilateral cooperation,” Xi said.

Simina said Micronesia recognizes that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and supports China's position on issues concerning its core interests such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Xizang.

The Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, proposed by President Xi, are of great significance in helping developing countries achieve common development and promoting peace, stability and prosperity, Simina said.

Simina thanked China for its valuable assistance to Micronesia and other Pacific island countries for their economic and social development over the years, and expressed willingness to deepen cooperation in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, economy and trade, investment, tourism and digital economy under the Belt and Road Initiative and fight climate change together.

China's cooperation with Pacific island countries is conducive to regional peace and development, and Micronesia will continue to promote such cooperation, Simina said.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the areas of the Belt and Road Initiative, green development, agriculture, healthcare health, infrastructure, development cooperation and other areas.

