This has been tainted: Trump bizarrely suggests Biden did S–t on the Oval Office at a fundraiser for a billionaire





Suggesting that Americans inject disinfectants into their veins. Stating that people believe he was treated worse than Abraham Lincoln. It is claimed that wind turbines kill whales. Saying environmental regulations force people to flush toilets 10 times, 15 times instead of once. During Donald Trump's 77 years on earth, many particularly bizarre comments have come out of his mouth. This streak continued throughout the weekend, as he reportedly suggested to a group of billionaires that Joe Biden had literally shit on a piece of furniture in the White House.

Yes, the New York Times reports that at a fundraiser in Palm Beach on Saturday night, the Republican Party's de facto presidential candidate told a crowd of extremely wealthy guests that Biden had made many bad decisions around of the Resolute Desk, which was used by two dozen people. American presidents, starting with Rutherford B. Hayes. The Resolute Desk is beautiful, Trump said. Ronald Reagan used it, others used it. Then, according to an attendee who spoke to the Times, Trump spoke in reference to Biden: And he uses it. I might not use it next time. He was soiled. And I mean that literally, which is sad. The person who witnessed the remarks told the Times that guests laughed and that, according to the outlet, Trump's remark was interpreted as the former president saying Mr. Biden had defecated on the desk.

The Trump family has a very strange history when it comes to bowel movements. In her book Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman reports that while living in the White House, Trump invited visitors to tour his bathroom and then bragged about renovating it, including the toilets, after Barack Obama left office . During the final week of the Trump presidency, the Washington Post reported that Secret Service agents charged with protecting Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were forced to rent a nearby studio apartment in order to have access to restrooms, the couple not allowing them to use the toilet. one of six in their house; rent costs the government $3,000 a month. (However, a Secret Service spokesperson insisted that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner did not deny Secret Service personnel access to their homes, including use of the restroom.)

In addition to making his truly strange and almost certainly false claim about Biden, Trump used the Palm Beach dinner to demonize immigrants, saying, “These are people who come from jails and prisons.” They come from places and countries that are simply incredible, countries that are a disaster. Appearing to reference a controversial event during his presidential term, during which, in reference to African countries and Haiti, he asked a group of lawmakers: Why are we bringing all these people here from shithole countries? and said he preferred people from places like Norway. Trump told his guests: When I said, you know, why can't we allow people to come from nice countries, I'm trying to be nice. Beautiful countries, you know, like Denmark, Switzerland? Do we have people coming from Denmark? And Switzerland? And Norway? He added: And you know, they took that as a very terrible comment, but I thought it was good.

Commenting on migrants coming specifically from Yemen, the ex-president described their country as a place where they are getting blown up everywhere. As for those from Latin America: they were shipped, brought, deposited in our country, and they are with us this evening. Actually, I don't think they're on that island, but I know they're on that island right there. This is West Palm, Trump said, apparently pointing across the water. Congratulations there. But they will be there. Eventually they will be there. (As the Times notes, Palm Beach, where the fundraiser took place, is 93.8 percent white. By contrast, West Palm Beach, the area Trump was waving toward, is nearly a third blacks and a quarter Hispanics.)

Of course, it wouldn't be a Trump rally if it didn't include some sort of apocalyptic threat (this could very well be this country's last election, he warned). And it certainly wouldn't be one of Trump's billionaire rallies if the bottom lines of the rich weren't discussed: The ex-president highlighted tax cuts under his administration, according to the Times, and asked to participants if they had a preference for this measure or for its regulations which allowed them to benefit from specific value reductions.

A Trump campaign official did not respond to any of the candidates' specific remarks when asked for comment by the Times, instead pointing to an official reading of the event. Trump spoke about the need to win back the White House so we can turn our country around, focusing on key issues like freeing up energy production, securing our southern border, reducing inflation , extending the Trump tax cuts, eliminating Joe Biden's insanity. [electric vehicle] mandate, protect Israel and avoid a world war, a campaign official told NBC News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/donald-trump-bizarrely-suggests-biden-has-s-t-on-oval-office-desk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos