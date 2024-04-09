Top 3 News Today: Turkish President Erdogan Congratulates Prabowo Subianto in Phone Call, Exchanges Eid Greetings





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – English tempo compiled the top three news stories on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Here are the highlights: Turkish President Erdogan congratulates Prabowo Subianto on phone call and exchange of Eid greetings, Jakarta governor advises new arrivals after Eid to have a job and a place to live, and Jokowi to Organize an open day at the State Palace. Here is the list of the 3 main news on English tempo Today: 1. Turkish President Erdogan congratulates Prabowo Subianto in phone call, exchanges Eid greetings TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call congratulated Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on his victory in the 2024 presidential election. Erdogan Prabowo also exchanged Eid al greetings -Fitr when calling. Prabowo shared moments of conversation with Erdogan through his personal Instagram account @prabowo on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. In the post he uploaded, Prabowo, dressed in brown batik, was seen holding a phone in his desk. Click here to read more 2. Jakarta governor advises new arrivals after Eid to have a job and a place to live TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Acting Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono said new arrivals have the right to enter Jakarta after the Eid holiday, provided they meet certain criteria; have good jobs and a place to live. “This is what the regional government is asking from the public,” Heru said, Monday, April 8. Heru hopes that new arrivals to Jakarta will get good jobs and become disciplined citizens of the region. He also hopes that they can participate in keeping Jakarta safe and clean. Click here to read more 3. Jokowi to hold open day at State Palace TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is expected to hold an open house at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on the occasion of Eid. The gathering in the tradition of Eid will be open to the community. On Tuesday, April 9, an Isbat meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs to determine when the first day of Shawwal will take place. Yusuf Permana, Head of the Protocol Office of the Presidential Secretariat, said that for now, it is planned to hold the open day on Wednesday, April 10. Click here to read more Tempo.co

