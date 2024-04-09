'Chennai won me over': PM Modi organizes mega roadshow in Tamil Nadus capital | In photos

Prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday assured the people of Chennai of continued development and progress if voted to power.

Addressing his brothers and sisters in Chennai, Modi said the projects inaugurated by his government in the state have improved the quality of life of the people of Tamil Nadu and improved the comfort of living.

Chennai won me over! Today's roadshow in this dynamic city will remain forever etched in my memory. The blessings of the people give me the strength to continue working hard in your service and make our nation even more developed. The enthusiasm in Chennai also shows that pic.twitter.com/lkKhAyJg5v Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2024

Terming the city as dynamic and vibrant, Modi said Chennai will always have a special place in his heart and today's program remains a fond memory for him.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Chennai was marked by a well-attended roadshow during which he expressed confidence in the NDA's ability to win all the seats in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

I assure my sisters and brothers in Chennai that our government will continue to work for the welfare of this vibrant city. In recent years, I have come here very often to inaugurate and lay the first stone of flagship projects that will contribute to the comfort of life. pic.twitter.com/iRQH2l3oxI Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2024

Sharing details of the projects inaugurated by his government in Tamil Nadu, Modi said, “Over the past few years, I have come here very often to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of key projects that will enhance the ease of living. At the root of it all is connectivity. Recently, the new integrated terminal at Chennai Airport was inaugurated. In the coming time, railway stations including Egmore railway station will be redeveloped.

PM Modi on Vande Bharat connectivity in Chennai

Lauding the developmental work done by Indian Railways, Prime Minister Modi praised the Vande Bharat Express connectivity between Chennai-Coimbatore and Chennai-Mysuru.

With Vande Bharat express, connectivity between Chennai-Coimbatore and Chennai-Mysuru has also been improved. The Chennai Metro network is being expanded, thereby helping professionals working in the city. Key road projects like the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway and the

The Chennai Metro network is being expanded, thereby helping professionals working in the city. Key road projects such as the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway and expansion of other existing road projects will improve trade and connectivity, PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi holds mass rally in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a well-attended roadshow in Chennais T Nagar locality, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister was joined by BJP state president K Annamalai and saffron party candidates for South Chennai, Central Chennai and North Chennai parliamentary segments.

The 2 km roadshow from Panagal Park to Teynampet lasted for around 45 minutes and the Prime Minister was seen constantly smiling and waving to people, many of whom raised Bharat Mata ki jai and Modi, Modi's slogans to greet the leader.

Many were seen carrying placards in support of the BJP and the Prime Minister. Enthusiastic supporters also showered flower petals on the Prime Minister. Cultural events, including a nadaswaram (a wind instrument) recital, were organized.