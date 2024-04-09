Biden team releases striking abortion ad





Donald Trump has reached a simple conclusion regarding the 2024 election cycle: The more emphasis placed on abortion rights, the more likely he and his fellow Republicans will lose. The former president's hypothesis is well-founded and supported by overwhelming evidence.

It is with this in mind that Trump's new position on abortion, the latest in an evolving series, was unveiled this week, not only to alert voters to his plans, but also in the hope that it would remove the question of the table. The presumptive GOP nominee said as much last fall on NBC's Meet the Press, telling Kristen Welker: [F]or the first time in 52 years you will have a problem that we can leave behind.

What the Republican has not understood for a long time is the fact that what is or is not a campaign issue does not entirely depend on him. There is a completely different party and an outgoing president who also has a say in the matter.

It is against this backdrop that NBC News reported yesterday on a new campaign ad from President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.

The 60-second ad, which first aired Monday on MSNBC, focuses on Amanda Zurawski, a Texas woman who sued the state after, she said, nearly dying of a miscarriage. In the video, Zurawski and her husband, Josh, explain how they started buying things for the baby while Amanda was pregnant, including a baby book.

At 18 weeks, Amanda's water broke, the on-screen ad text says. She had a miscarriage.

As the couple shares their story, the text adds: Because Donald Trump killed Roe v. Wade, Amanda was denied standard medical care to prevent infection and abortion.

As Zurawski cries in the background, the ad ends with a simple four-word message: Donald Trump did this.

If his name sounds familiar, it's not your imagination. About a year ago, Americans met with a group of Texas women who had been denied abortions despite serious personal and medical risks and who filed a lawsuit against the Republican-imposed ban. The New York Times noted at the time that their lawsuit marked the first time pregnant women themselves had sued against the bans that have closed access to abortion nationwide since the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade.

As we discussed shortly after, the women who filed the lawsuit actually wanted to be pregnant until they learned of their tragic situation, including two skullless fetuses.

Legal records can sometimes be dry and technical, but this trial was a qualitatively different type of document. As my MSNBC colleague Jordan Rubin explained, the dossier detailed the horrific reality of life in a post-Roe America, particularly in Texas. The Times report specifically highlighted Zurawski, who was told she wasn't yet sick enough to have an abortion, then became septic twice and was left with so much scar tissue that One of his fallopian tubes is permanently closed.

You don't think you're going to need an abortion, much less an abortion to save my life, Zurawski said. If anyone reads my story, I don't care where they fall on the political spectrum, very few people would agree that there is anything pro-life about it.

A year later, this time she continues to tell her story, in an advertisement from the Biden campaign team.

The NBC News report adds that the ad is part of a $30 million ad campaign that will air in battleground states. The Democratic incumbent's campaign also said the ad would run on a variety of popular prime-time programs.

[F]or the first time in 52 years you will have a problem that we can leave behind? I do not think so.

This article updates our previous related coverage.

