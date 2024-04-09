Erdogan's defeat in local elections reshapes Turkish political landscape

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's worst ever electoral defeat in the national municipal elections has changed the Turkish political landscape. However, the opposition's victory came at a delicate time. Turkey's Western allies sought to strengthen ties with the Turkish president.

The CHP, the main Turkish opposition party (People's Republican Party)the victories in the national local elections constitute a significant reversal of the party's fortunes following the fall of Erdogan. resounding re-election last May.

“After the opposition's defeat in the May elections, everyone thought the opposition was in despair,” says Can Selcuki, director of the Istanbul polling company. Economic research.

“But this does not seem to be the case, and this is a turning point for the Turkish political landscape.

“This is the first time since 1977 that the CHP has managed to come out number one in the popular vote.”

Threat of authoritarianism

With much of the media under his control and the justice system targeting dissent, critics say Erdogan's grip on power is tightening.

Addressing supporters on election nightEkrem Imamogluthe re-elected CHP mayor of Istanbul, whom Erdogan personally tried to unseat, said his victory was a stand against the global threat of authoritarianism.

“Today is a pivotal moment not only for Istanbul, but for democracy itself. As we celebrate our victory, we are sending a message that will reverberate around the world,” Imamoglu told thousands of supporters in jubilation.

“The decline of democracy is now coming to an end,” the mayor continued, “Istanbul is a beacon of hope, a testimony to the resilience of democratic values ​​in the face of growing authoritarianism.”

Muted reactions

Despite this, the response of Turkey's Western allies to the CHP's resounding victory remained muted.

“No congratulations were addressed, even to Turkish democracy, and even less to the opposition itself,” said Sezin Oney, commentator for the Turkish daily. Politikyol news portalsaid.

[This] This is a big contrast from the May elections, because right after the May elections, Western leaders, one after another, sent their congratulations to Erdogan.

“So there is a recognition that Erdogan is here to stay, and they don't want to force him through. And given that there is the war in Ukraine on one side and the war in Gaza on the On the other hand, they want a stable Turkey.

Turkey's geographic location, bordering the Middle East and Russia, makes Ankara a key ally of Europe and the United States in international efforts to control migration and contain Russia.

Before the March elections, Erdogan had committed to rapprochement with his Western allies, with Washington even inviting the Turkish president to a summit in May.

However, Erdogan could still pose a headache for his Western allies as he steps up his nationalist rhetoric in the wake of his defeat.

“We are determined to show that terrorism has no place in the future of Trkiye and the region,” Erdogan said on Thursday. “With the recent elections, this determination has been further strengthened.”

Massive military offensive

Meanwhile, Erdogan has warned that his army is poised to launch a massive military offensive in northern Iraq and Syria against the Kurdish PKK group, including its affiliates who are working with US forces in the fight against The Islamic State.

Analysts say a crackdown on the PKK would play well with conservative nationalist voters. It was these voters who helped the opposition achieve its greatest successes in central Turkey, a region known as Anatolia – for the first time in a generation.

“The CHP has never succeeded in these places before. These are places that are considered religiously conservative, or at least conservative,” said Istar Gozaydin, a Turkish expert on religion and state relations at the Center for Istanbul from Istanbul. Istinye Universitysaid.

“And that goes for Central Anatolia as well. Central Anatolia is generally much more nationalistic and much more religiously sensitive, but for the first time they succeeded.

This is not the first time that Erdogan has sought to play the nationalist card. After the 2015 general elections in which the presidential AKP party lost its parliamentary majority, Erdogan launched military operations against the PKK in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish region, razing many city centers.

Erdogan's action allowed his party, the AKP, to take power in a second election later that year.

Fix the economy

“I'm sure there is a temptation,” said analyst Can Selcuki, “but the facts on the ground don't allow it. Erdogan must fix the economy.”

Inflation near 70% and interest rates of 50% in Turkey were widely seen as key factors in the AKP's defeat. But analyst Sezin Oney from Türkiye Politikyol news portal says a new conflict could change the political rules of the game.

“The economy is a concern, but there is a war psyche, so it [Erdogan] could spread,” Oney added.

Some Turkish analysts say the opposition victory will be seen privately as embarrassing by some of Turkey's Western allies, at a time when cooperation with Erdogan is growing, with fears that Erdogan's resounding defeat could render the leader Turkish unpredictable at a critical time in both countries. Middle East and war between Russia and Ukraine.