PM Modi in Pilibhit: Congress insulted Lord Ram by refusing invitation to pran pratistha ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Pilibhit on April 9, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

On April 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress that his party had followed a very old mindset for decades after Independence and had neglected the contribution and sacrifices of the common man after its independence. coming to power.

They were filled with the arrogance of the freedom movement. The sacrifices made by the common man in the freedom movement were negated by the Congress the moment it came to power. A small family has become dominant and its mentality has pushed the country backward, Mr. Modi said at a rally in Balaghat in the tribal-dominated Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh.

During his second visit to the state in three days, the Prime Minister urged the people to eliminate the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In the Assembly polls, you completely wiped out the Congress. Now, in the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leaders are fighting not with the BJP but among themselves, Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister also launched attacks on the INDE coalition and said its leaders were abusing and threatening him to stop the country's development.

The Congress has now formed an INDI alliance and sounded the clarion call against the nation. They are fighting but say they came together to stop Modi. But in reality, they want to stop the development of the nation. This is why these people are abusing and threatening Modi, he said.

The Prime Minister also alleged that opposition leaders mistreated him during the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. We can understand if they are just abusing Modi, but INDI Alliance members have vowed to destroy Sanatan Dharma and have entered the electoral battle, he said.

Modi is a follower of Mahakal. Modi bows only to the public. I learned to tolerate abuse and insults to serve the country, he added.

Mr. Modi also alleged that previous governments had deprived Dalits, tribal and backward communities of respect and identity, and it was the BJP that was giving them respect.

He said the work done by his government over the past ten years was just a caravan, like afuljhadi(sparkler) on Deepavali. We must now take the rocket of development much higher. We are yet to celebrate the real Deepavali with India's full potential, he said.

Referring to the recent rally organized by INDIA bloc leaders in Delhi, Mr Modi said the alliance leaders were shamefully holding rallies to stop action against the corrupt.

I say end corruption, they say save the corrupt. But I guarantee you that I will remove corruption money from every locker. That task will accelerate over the next five years, the prime minister said, seeking votes for a third term so he can make tougher decisions.

Balaghat is among the six seats in Madhya Pradesh that will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

The BJP has fielded Bharti Pardhi, a local councillor, after denying his candidature to sitting MP Dhal Singh Bisen. The Congress nominated Samrat Saraswat.

Earlier in the day, at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, Mr Modi attacked INDIA bloc parties for rejecting the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony, accusing them of continually failing of respect to Lord Ram. The Congress party and its partners have no respect for the tradition of our great nation. After 500 years, the dream of a grand Ram temple comes true in Ayodhya. People from all over India and abroad celebrated it, contributing to the construction of the temple, but the Congress tried its best to stop construction in Ayodhya. When the people of the country built such a big temple and forgave all the mistakes, they invited them (Congress) for the consecration ceremony, these people insulted Lord Ram by rejecting the invitation, Mr. Modi said, addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidate Jitin. Prasad. The BJP denied admission to the sitting Lok Sabha member from Varun Gandhi's seat and fielded Mr. Prasad, who is the Public Works Minister in the UP government. Mr. Varun Gandhi was absent from the rally.

PM Modi shares stage with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in Pilibhit

Mr. Modi accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) of following appeasement policies. The Congress and the PS are fighting in alliance against the elections. Following the policy of appeasement, both parties oppose the law modifying citizenship. Hindus and Sikhs who fled because of atrocities in foreign countries are our own people and should be granted citizenship. Families staying in Pilibhit and coming from other countries will also benefit from the CAA, the Prime Minister added. The Sikh community constitutes a significant electorate in Pilibhit.

The Prime Minister targeted the Congress for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, while speaking about government initiatives for the Sikh community. The BJP has always stood with the Sikh community and respects the sentiments of the community. We take great pride in facilitating the movement of devotees along the Kartarpur corridor. Our government has removed the GST on items used inwannaand we will continue to work tirelessly for the Sikhs and all citizens of our country, he said.

Eight parliamentary constituencies of UP, Kairana, Bijnor, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina (SC), Rampur and Pilibhit, will go to polls on April 19.