Politics
PM Modi in Pilibhit: Congress insulted Lord Ram by refusing invitation to pran pratistha ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Pilibhit on April 9, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI
On April 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress that his party had followed a very old mindset for decades after Independence and had neglected the contribution and sacrifices of the common man after its independence. coming to power.
They were filled with the arrogance of the freedom movement. The sacrifices made by the common man in the freedom movement were negated by the Congress the moment it came to power. A small family has become dominant and its mentality has pushed the country backward, Mr. Modi said at a rally in Balaghat in the tribal-dominated Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh.
Read also | Different voices emerge in Congress despite party's no vote in Ram Templetakepratistha
During his second visit to the state in three days, the Prime Minister urged the people to eliminate the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In the Assembly polls, you completely wiped out the Congress. Now, in the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leaders are fighting not with the BJP but among themselves, Mr. Modi said.
The Prime Minister also launched attacks on the INDE coalition and said its leaders were abusing and threatening him to stop the country's development.
The Congress has now formed an INDI alliance and sounded the clarion call against the nation. They are fighting but say they came together to stop Modi. But in reality, they want to stop the development of the nation. This is why these people are abusing and threatening Modi, he said.
The Prime Minister also alleged that opposition leaders mistreated him during the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. We can understand if they are just abusing Modi, but INDI Alliance members have vowed to destroy Sanatan Dharma and have entered the electoral battle, he said.
Modi is a follower of Mahakal. Modi bows only to the public. I learned to tolerate abuse and insults to serve the country, he added.
Mr. Modi also alleged that previous governments had deprived Dalits, tribal and backward communities of respect and identity, and it was the BJP that was giving them respect.
He said the work done by his government over the past ten years was just a caravan, like afuljhadi(sparkler) on Deepavali. We must now take the rocket of development much higher. We are yet to celebrate the real Deepavali with India's full potential, he said.
Referring to the recent rally organized by INDIA bloc leaders in Delhi, Mr Modi said the alliance leaders were shamefully holding rallies to stop action against the corrupt.
I say end corruption, they say save the corrupt. But I guarantee you that I will remove corruption money from every locker. That task will accelerate over the next five years, the prime minister said, seeking votes for a third term so he can make tougher decisions.
Balaghat is among the six seats in Madhya Pradesh that will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.
The BJP has fielded Bharti Pardhi, a local councillor, after denying his candidature to sitting MP Dhal Singh Bisen. The Congress nominated Samrat Saraswat.
Earlier in the day, at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, Mr Modi attacked INDIA bloc parties for rejecting the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony, accusing them of continually failing of respect to Lord Ram. The Congress party and its partners have no respect for the tradition of our great nation. After 500 years, the dream of a grand Ram temple comes true in Ayodhya. People from all over India and abroad celebrated it, contributing to the construction of the temple, but the Congress tried its best to stop construction in Ayodhya. When the people of the country built such a big temple and forgave all the mistakes, they invited them (Congress) for the consecration ceremony, these people insulted Lord Ram by rejecting the invitation, Mr. Modi said, addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidate Jitin. Prasad. The BJP denied admission to the sitting Lok Sabha member from Varun Gandhi's seat and fielded Mr. Prasad, who is the Public Works Minister in the UP government. Mr. Varun Gandhi was absent from the rally.
PM Modi shares stage with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in Pilibhit
Mr. Modi accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) of following appeasement policies. The Congress and the PS are fighting in alliance against the elections. Following the policy of appeasement, both parties oppose the law modifying citizenship. Hindus and Sikhs who fled because of atrocities in foreign countries are our own people and should be granted citizenship. Families staying in Pilibhit and coming from other countries will also benefit from the CAA, the Prime Minister added. The Sikh community constitutes a significant electorate in Pilibhit.
The Prime Minister targeted the Congress for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, while speaking about government initiatives for the Sikh community. The BJP has always stood with the Sikh community and respects the sentiments of the community. We take great pride in facilitating the movement of devotees along the Kartarpur corridor. Our government has removed the GST on items used inwannaand we will continue to work tirelessly for the Sikhs and all citizens of our country, he said.
Eight parliamentary constituencies of UP, Kairana, Bijnor, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina (SC), Rampur and Pilibhit, will go to polls on April 19.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/congress-insulted-lord-ram-by-refusing-invite-for-pran-pratistha-ceremony-pm-modi-in-pilibhit/article68045941.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi in Pilibhit: Congress insulted Lord Ram by refusing invitation to pran pratistha ceremony
- Erdogan's defeat in local elections reshapes Turkish political landscape
- President Jokowi hopes Eid Al-Fitr will become a time of mutual forgiveness
- Scientists have discovered which fruits and vegetables contain the most persistent chemicals.
- Cameron meets Trump to urge US Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine | Russia-Ukraine War
- Jon Stewart Invokes God's Pronouns, Slams Conservatives Over Eclipse
- Sabina Czauz: Northglenn's tennis pioneer
- Picnic Day tickets available for the Doxie Derby, Fashion and Dance Shows
- Old D-Link NAS devices are being exploited by hackers
- 4 Analysts rate CACI International: What you need to know
- Trump attacks Lindsey Graham in social media back-and-forth
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership