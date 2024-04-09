Xi meets Lavrov, reaffirms China's emphasis on partnership with Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, April 9, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Beijing on Tuesday. Chinese analysts said the meeting sends a strong signal that China will firmly develop its strategic partnership with Russia, despite pressure from the West. The Sino-Russian partnership continues to be essential for global strategic balance and the hope of promoting a multipolar world in which countries of the South will have a greater role to play.

Xi asked Lavrov to convey his sincere greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi said China and Russia have embarked on a new path of harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation between the two countries. major countries and neighbors, which benefited both countries. and their people and brought wisdom and strength to international fairness and justice, Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.

Earlier today, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with Lavrov in Beijing, and both sides expressed hope to strengthen practical cooperation in various fields, Xinhua reported.

Wang, also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is ready to work with Russia, in accordance with the consensus reached by the two heads of state, to strengthen the synergy of the two countries. development plans and promote practical cooperation in various fields.

The two countries' top diplomats held a joint press conference following their meeting. Wang mentioned “always five” during the press conference. For example, he said the two countries should always follow the strategic directions of heads of state diplomacy and should always adhere to the principle of non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party.

China and Russia must always stay on track on major issues of principle. As permanent members of the UN Security Council and major emerging countries, China and Russia actively respond to the common aspirations and legitimate concerns of people of all countries, advocating a new path of state-to-state relations based on dialogue and partnership rather than confrontation. and alliance, and actively promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang said.

Yang Jin, an associate researcher at the Institute of Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asian Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the remarks made by Xi and the “five always” mentioned by Wang provide a “framework and outline” for the future development of the Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.

Yet many voices in the West, primarily in the United States and among some senior NATO officials, insist on describing the Sino-Russian relationship as amounting to an “anti-Western alliance,” which is completely false. By reaffirming the principles of “non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party”, China and Russia are refuting these voices with a clear position, experts said.

Multipolar world

China always attaches great importance to the development of China-Russia relations and is ready to strengthen bilateral communication with Russia and strengthen multilateral strategic coordination within BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), he said. Xi said during his meeting with Russia's top visiting diplomat.

Xi said the two countries will show more responsibility, unite countries in the South in the spirit of equality, openness, transparency and inclusiveness, promote reform of the global governance system, and vigorously lead the construction of a community of destiny. for Humanity.

China and Russia are trying to promote a multipolar world in which developing countries and emerging economies in the South will play a greater role, which is the antithesis of the unipolar world dominated by the United States, analysts say.

“China and Russia will not target any third party, but if hegemonic forces threaten China and Russia, or threaten world peace, China and Russia will stand united and fight to protect their own interests and safeguard peace together world,” said Li Haidong, a professor at the Foreign Affairs University of China.

This is why China and Russia, as well as other members of the UN Security Council, are pushing for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza, even as the The United States vetoed these attempts repeatedly, before the Ramadan shutdown. The fire resolution was finally adopted on March 25, according to experts.

Wang said at the joint press conference that Russia will hold the BRICS presidency this year and China will assume the rotating presidency of the SCO this year. The two sides will support each other in their presidency and illuminate the “Southern moment” in global governance.

Richard Sakwa, professor of Russian and European politics at the School of Politics and International Relations at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom, told the Global Times at a forum in Beijing on March 28 that China-China relations Russians are “one of the key axes of international cooperation”. political, and it is not only very important but also necessary” to maintain global strategic balance.

Lavrov said during the meeting with Wang that Russia supports the Global Security Initiative launched by China and is willing to deepen cooperation with China on multilateral platforms to promote the establishment of a more international order. fair and democratic.

The two sides also had in-depth exchanges on the Ukrainian issue, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and other international and regional issues of common concern.

Ukrainian crisis and fight against terrorism

Wang said at the joint press conference with Lavrov that on the Ukrainian issue, China hoped to see “a ceasefire and an end to the war as soon as possible.” China supports the timely convening of an international conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties and a fair debate on all peace options, whether of the first or second way, noted Mr. Wang.

Cui Heng, a Shanghai-based researcher at the China National Institute for International Exchanges and Judicial Cooperation of the SCO, told the Global Times on Tuesday that “some Western countries have always blamed China for its 'pro- Russian', but in reality we are simply asking for a mechanism that can be accepted by all parties and that can treat everyone equally.

“China's position is based on the desire to stop the bloodshed, but the United States' position is to use [Russia-Ukraine] conflict to weaken Russia as much as possible. How the crisis develops depends to some extent on the US presidential election later this year,” Cui noted. “If Donald Trump is elected, there will be a chance to break the deadlock, but If Joe Biden is re-elected, we could also see some changes, as Washington and its allies may no longer be able to afford war. »

Xi stressed during his meeting with Lavrov that China supports the Russian people in pursuing a development path suited to their national conditions, and supports Russia in fighting terrorism and maintaining security and peace. social stability.

At the joint press conference with Lavrov on Tuesday, Wang stressed that China should also pay attention to resolving other global and regional sensitive issues, including continuing the fight against terrorism. “China once again reiterated its condemnation of the terrorist attack in Moscow and its condolences and support for Russia,” Wang said.

“The Chinese people are also victims of terrorism, and terrorism has always been a common threat facing humanity. The international community should resolutely fight against all forms of terrorism with a “zero tolerance” attitude, firmly support efforts of all parties to maintain national security and stability, strengthen international anti-terrorism cooperation, coordinate development and security, and eliminate breeding grounds for terrorism,” Wang noted.

“I would like to thank China for its condolences following the terrorist attack in the Moscow region on March 22 and for its support for Russia's fight against terrorism,” Lavrov said during his meeting with Ms. .Wang.

Everyone involved [in the terrorist attack] will certainly be punished, Russia's top diplomat said. “OUR [Russia-China] cooperation in the fight against terrorism will continue, including within the framework of multilateral institutions.

China and Russia are two major powers within the SCO, and counterterrorism cooperation between them and other SCO members is important for regional peace and stability, especially when the terrorist threat has re-emerged in the regions affected, experts said. In addition to discussions at the diplomatic level, the armed forces, law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the two countries will promote cooperation in combating terrorism, experts said.