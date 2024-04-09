Judge releases jury questionnaire for secret Trump trial





The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's hush money case in New York has approved a jury selection questionnaire and instructions for potential jurors in the trial, which is expected to begin next week.

In a letter Monday, State Judge Juan Merchan provided attorneys handling the case with a jury questionnaire consisting of 42 numbered questions on a range of topics. The form does not ask for party affiliation, political contributions or voting history.

Merchan pushed back on Trump's lawyers' assertion that potential jurors' political affiliations and their liking of Trump are important to jury selection, saying that contrary to defense attorneys' arguments, the purpose of jury selection is not It's not about determining whether a potential juror likes it or not. as one of the parties.

“Such questions are irrelevant because they do not address the question of the qualifications of potential jurors,” Merchan wrote. “The ultimate question is whether the potential juror can assure us that he or she will put aside any personal feelings or biases and make a decision based on the evidence and the law.”

The form asks prospective jurors numerous questions, including:

Their neighborhoods, occupations, employers (present and past), marital status, hobbies and interests, and relationships with others who have been victims of crimes or, alternatively, worked in places like the FBI or US offices. prosecutors or in criminal law, whether for political reasons, moral, intellectual or religious beliefs or opinions, they would be unable to follow the judge's instructions or render a verdict. If they have read any of Mark Pomerantz or Michael Cohen's books about the alleged crimes and/or the investigation that led to the silence. case and whether what they read or heard via audiobook affects your ability to be a fair or impartial juror in that case. About their personal, family, or close friend ties to Trump or the Trump Organization before determining whether they have engaged in certain activities that might reflect political support for Trump or any anti-Trump group or organization and/or or extremist movements. That they practice a religion that would prevent you from serving as a juror on a particular day or weeknight; Merchan noted in his letter that if observant Jews are selected as jurors, the court will not meet during Passover. What they read, watch and listen to in terms of media consumption, followed by a list of options to check out, including The New York Times, New York Post and Wall Street Journal, as well as CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and Newsmax and social media platforms like Facebook, X, TikTok and Truth Social.

Merchan suggested in his letter that the question of political affiliation can easily be inferred from the answers to other questions, but cautioned attorneys handling the case not to seek to extend the degree of intrusion beyond of what is relevant and has already been approved.

Trump's lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening.

The dispute over political preferences has also been raised in Trump's classified documents case in Florida, where his lawyers and prosecutors are fighting over disclosures about political affiliation in a questionnaire for potential jurors.

Trump pleaded not guilty in Manhattan last year after being indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In addition to detailing the jury's questions, Merchan also said Monday that potential jurors will be informed before entering the courtroom that they will be identified by the numbers printed on their jury summons, a necessary measure to ensure justice. 'anonymity.

Merchan decided last month that he would use an anonymous jury, effectively shielding jurors' names from the media and public, citing a risk of corruption, jury tampering, physical harm or harassment of the juror(s).

In Monday's letter, Merchan said the court will not conduct one-on-one interviews with potential jurors who say they are unable to serve, saying that step is unnecessary, time-consuming and of no benefit to the case.

The questionnaire and jury instructions come the same day a state appeals court judge rejected Trump's attempt to delay the trial, which is scheduled to begin April 15 with jury selection.

