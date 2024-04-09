The story of the surprise and joy of children from an orphanage invited by Jokowi to go shopping for Eid





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – A number of children from Kramat Raya Muslimin Orphanage and Aisyiyah Orphanage in Central Jakarta shared their impressions after being invited to shop for Eid needs by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday (9/4/2024) afternoon. The children were shocked and happy because they were suddenly invited by the Head of State to buy clothes and food at Plaza Atrium, Senen, Central Jakarta. A child named Rara (8 years old) admitted that he had just been informed that there would be an event with President Jokowi on Tuesday afternoon. Still, he felt excited because it was the first time he had been invited to go shopping at a mall. “I’m happy, it’s the first time,” Rara said. Also read: Before Eid, Jokowi invites dozens of children from an orphanage to buy new clothes at the mall While shopping for clothes, he chose a gamis outfit in preparation for Eid al-Fitr which is expected to fall on Wednesday (10/4/2024) tomorrow. Apart from this, Rara also bought various things snack and toddler porridge for his little brother. “Buy it snack for my sister, buy some porridge too,” Rara said. Meanwhile, Rasya (13) admitted that he was happy to be able to buy a white koko shirt to wear for Eid with his friends. He also bought some of his favorite chips and chiki to eat during Eid. Also read: Invites dozens of children from orphanages to buy clothes, Jokowi: so they can celebrate Eid tomorrow KOMPAS.com/Dian Erika President Joko Widodo accompanies orphanage children shopping for new clothes at Plaza Atrium, Senen, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (9/4/2024). President Joko Widodo accompanies orphanage children shopping for new clothes at Plaza Atrium, Senen, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (9/4/2024). Similarly, Devi (10) is happy because she can choose the clothes she wants to wear for Eid. Not to mention, Devi bought biscuits and drinks in preparation for Eid. “I'm glad I bought it snack same clothes. You can choose for yourself,” Devi said. Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, President Jokowi invited 40 children from Kramat Raya Muslimin Orphanage and Aisyiyah Orphanage in Central Jakarta to buy new clothes at Matahari, Plaza Atrium. The shopping activity lasted approximately 30 minutes. During their shopping, the President accompanied the children in choosing clothes while helping them ask questions of the kiosk attendant. Also read: Jokowi and Maruf Amin pray Eid al-Fitr at Istiqlal mosque, people encouraged to come from dawn



