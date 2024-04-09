PM Modi's roadshow in Chennai amid 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants





Many were seen carrying placards in support of the BJP and the Prime Minister. Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a well-attended roadshow in T Nagar locality, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister was joined by BJP state president K Annamalai and saffron party candidates for South Chennai, Central Chennai and North Chennai parliamentary segments. Tamilisai Soundararajan has been fielded from South Chennai while Vinoj P Selvam and RC Paul Kanagaraj are the party's choices from Central Chennai and North Chennai, respectively. Dressed in a white shirt and the traditional 'Veshti' (dhoti) and 'angavastram» (shawl), the Prime Minister stood atop a decorated car and greeted his supporters lined up on either side of the road. Modi also wore a small cutout of the BJP symbol, the Lotus. The 2 km roadshow – from Panagal Park to Teynampet lasted around 45 minutes and the Prime Minister was seen constantly smiling and waving to people, many of whom raised the slogans “Bharat Mata ki jai” and “Modi, Modi” to greet the leader. . Many were seen carrying placards in support of the BJP and the Prime Minister. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/nkNo1U7iHU ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024 Enthusiastic supporters also showered flower petals on the Prime Minister. Cultural events, including a nadaswaram (a wind instrument) recital, were organized. After a night here, PM Modi will address election rallies in Vellore near here and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Wednesday in support of NDA candidates including Annamalai, union minister L Murugan and Soumya Anbumani of ally PMK. Elections for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, apart from Puducherry segment alone, will be held on April 19 and the saffron party is hoping to deliver a better electoral result, despite having no members in the outgoing House. The BJP leads a non-DMK, non-AIADMK bloc and its constituents include the Pattali Makkal Katchi and former Union minister GK Vasan, led by the Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar. The Prime Minister, according to Annamalai earlier, is likely to visit the state again after April 12 for election campaigning. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

