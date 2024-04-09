Let's hope Eid al-Fitr becomes the day of forgiveness: president





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday expressed hope that Eid al-Fitr will become an impetus for the community to forgive each other and rebuild brotherhood for a harmonious nation. The President expressed this sentiment in an Eid al-Fitr greeting video uploaded on the Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel. “I hope that on this holy day, we can forgive each other and stay in touch with each other to rebuild our brotherhood and become a harmonious and peaceful nation, united in building Indonesia,” he said. he declares. In the video, shot with the presidential palace complex in the background, President Widodo was accompanied by First Lady Iriana. They were both dressed in white. “The First Lady and I wish you a happy Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijri,” he said. In the video, President Widodo also expressed hope for the smooth completion of the return exodus and the safety of the exodus participants. According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Transport, 193.6 million people are expected to join the exodus returning to celebrate Eid al-Fitr this year. Closing his statement, the President prayed for Allah SWT's continued blessings and protection for the Indonesian people. “May Allah SWT grant us His blessings and continue to guide and protect us all,” he said. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that the first day of Shawwal 1445 Hijri or Eid al-Fitr will fall on Wednesday (April 10, 2024). The day was determined by a evidence (confirmation) held on Tuesday at the ministry's office in Jakarta. “Based on the calculation of Hilal position on Indonesian territory, which met the MABIMS criteria, and reports the observation of Hilalit is agreed that 1st Shawwal 1445 Hijri falls on Wednesday, April 10, 2024,” informed Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. News on the same subject: Eid al-Fitr will fall on April 10, according to the government

