David Cameron's attempt to persuade Donald Trump to authorize the US Congress to grant $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine appears to have failed, after the British Foreign Secretary failed to even secure an appointment you with Congressional Speaker Mike Johnson, who could conceivably emphasize military aid to Ukraine. package to vote.

Johnson instead found himself assailed by far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who renewed her threats of an early vote to remove him from office, even though he had approved a vote.

At a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's base in Florida, Cameron had urged Trump to recognize that it was in America's interests that Vladimir Putin not be rewarded for seizing land in Ukraine. He also insisted that by the NATO summit in Washington next July, plans would be in place for every NATO member to meet or exceed the defense spending target. He hoped that Trump would signal a change in course by at least making it easier for him to meet with Johnson.

At a joint news conference in Washington on Tuesday, Cameron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated their long-standing calls for Congress to release the aid. Cameron insisted he had not come to the United States to lecture anyone or interfere in US domestic politics, but said he was prepared to abandon the diplolog because he was very moved by the need for the United States and Europe to come together to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression. .

He warned: Future generations may look back and ask: Did we do enough when this country was invaded by a dictator who was trying to redraw the borders by force? Have we learned the lessons of history? And have we done enough?

But Cameron's rational and emotional arguments appear to have clashed with the ongoing power struggle within the Republican Party, as hardliners, who have cooled their financial support for Ukraine, threaten to oust Johnson if he puts the aid plan to a vote in Congress. returned from his two weeks of vacation.

This is a complete and utter, if not complete and utter, capitulation of the Democrats' agenda that has so angered our Republican base and given them very little reason to vote for a Republican majority in the House, wrote Taylor Greene in a new attack. on Johnson.

Cameron is just the latest in a series of foreign government officials who have called on the U.S. Senate to vote on the aid package, which is expected to pass if Congress is allowed to vote. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Sunday that Ukraine would lose its battle against Russia without additional U.S. aid, including money to develop its defense.

Cameron took a calculated risk in flying to Florida to try to persuade Trump to change course, as there is a history of disagreement over Brexit (which the former prime minister opposed, but which Trump supported with enthusiasm).

Cameron defended his meeting with Trump as an entirely appropriate meeting with an opposition figure and said it covered a range of important geopolitical topics.

Trump's campaign team said the issues discussed at the dinner were the upcoming US and UK elections, policy issues specific to Brexit, the need for NATO countries to meet their spending needs defense and the end of the massacres in Ukraine.

ignore previous newsletter promotion Get America's most important headlines and highlights delivered to your email straight every morning Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

Trump's foreign policy advisers have claimed that if elected president, Trump would be able to end the war within 24 hours, largely by making territorial concessions to Russia, including giving in to Russia permanent control of Crimea and Donbass, conditions that the West would see as reward for aggression that would be noticed by China and Iran.

In Washington, Cameron recalled decades of security cooperation between Britain and the United States, saying: I think of my grandfather landing on the beaches of Normandy under the cover of an American warship . I think about how I worked with President Obama to confront the threat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, how we hunted down these terrible British and American hostage killers.

We face a huge threat from an aggressive Putin, who is taking our country's territory by force. And it's so important that we stay together. The great lesson of NATO, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, is that if we stay united, if we work together, we can create a more secure Europe, but also a more secure United States.

The foreign secretary added: I say this as someone who not only loves and respects America, I'm someone who loves this country. Of course, I love my own country more than ever. But I love the United States, I feel passionate about this country, about its role in the world. I try to keep the language diplomatic, but sometimes it spills over into emotional language because it's the right thing to do for us.

He insisted that the US aid package worth $60 billion was excellent value for money since, for around 5% of the US defense budget, almost half of the Russian pre-war military equipment was destroyed without a single American losing his life.