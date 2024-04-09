David Cameron speaks to Donald Trump as part of his visit to the United States | Political news





Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron met Donald Trump in Florida, before speaking with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Lord Cameron held discussions with Mr Trump before traveling to Washington DC for talks with Mr Blinken, other senior figures in the Biden administration and members of Congress.

Releasing a statement after the meeting, a spokesperson for Mr Trump said he had received Foreign Secretary and British Ambassador to the United States, Karen Pierce, at a dinner at his Mar-a estate -Lago “to discuss several issues affecting both countries.”

They added: “Topics discussed included the upcoming US and UK elections, political issues specific to Brexit, the need for NATO countries to meet their defense spending needs and an end to mass killings in Ukraine.

“President Trump, Secretary Cameron and Ambassador Pierce also discussed their mutual admiration for the late Queen Elizabeth II.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said the next part of his trip to Washington would “focus on a range of joint US and UK priorities, including securing international support for Ukraine and providing stability in the Middle East.

But they played down Lord Cameron's visit to the former US president, who is seeking to return to the White House in next November's US election.

“It is common for ministers to meet opposition candidates as part of their routine international engagement,” the spokesperson said.

Lord Cameron is not expected to meet current US President Joe Biden.

Image: Donald Trump is seeking re-election. Photo: Reuters

On Monday, the foreign minister appealed to the United States to follow through on its aid package for Ukraine.

In an article written with his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourne, he wrote: “Ukraine must win this war. If Ukraine loses, we all lose.

“The cost of not supporting Ukraine now will be much higher than the cost of pushing back on Putin.”

In a social media post shared last week, Lord Cameron said he intended to use his visit to the United States to pressure America to help fund war efforts of Ukraine.

“Britain put up its money for Ukraine this year. So did the European Union,” he wrote on X. “America must do it. This is blocked in Congress.

“President Johnson can make this happen in Congress. I'm going to go to him next week and tell him we need this money, Ukraine needs this money.

“It’s American security, it’s European security, it’s British security that’s at stake in Ukraine, and they need our help.”

Furthermore, Mr. Trump has “often boasted” that he could “negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if he were elected”, according to a US media report published on Monday.

If he returns to the Oval Office, Mr. Trump will pressure Ukraine to cede territory and has proposed that Ukraine cede Crimea and the Donbass border region to Russia, the Washington Post said.

The policy would “reward Vladimir Putin” and “tolerate the forcible violation of internationally recognized borders,” foreign policy experts warned.

