Former President Donald Trump visits Atlanta to raise funds

Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a rally April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – Former President Donald Trump returns to Atlanta this week.

The 45th president is expected to arrive in Atlanta on Wednesday for a fundraiser as he continues his campaign to return to the White House.

Although details have not been officially released, the Georgia Recorder reports that Trump will attend a fundraising luncheon with local business leaders and supporters.

Expected attendees include former U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot and Georgia Aquarium, Tommy Bagwell, a prominent figure in the poultry industry, Don Leebern III, known for his involvement in the beverage industry, and Bill White, a Buckhead advocate.

The Georgia Recorder reports that attending the fundraiser costs $6,600, with an additional fee of $25,000 per couple for a photo opportunity with the former president.

This is Trump's second visit to Georgia in just over a month. On March 9, he and President Joe Biden held dueling rallies in the state before winning their respective primaries.

Trump loses motion to dismiss Georgia charges

A Fulton County Superior Court judge has denied former President Donald Trump's request to dismiss his case on First Amendment grounds.

Recently, the former president asked a Fulton County Superior Court judge to dismiss Fulton County's election interference case on free speech grounds.

The indictment released in August by a Fulton County grand jury accused Trump and 18 others of participating in a massive scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia after the president Republican incumbent narrowly lost the state to Biden. Trump's lawyers argued that all charges against him involved political speech that was protected even if the speech ended up being false.

But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote that at this pretrial stage, he must view the language of the indictment in a light favorable to the prosecution. The charges do not suggest that Trump and the others are being prosecuted simply for making false statements, but rather that they acted willfully and knowingly to harm the government, he wrote.

Trump and his co-defendants filed a new motion asking McAfee to reconsider his termination.

