Lok Sabha Polls | Modis Chennai roadshow yet another reflection of BJP's southward push





Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns for BJP candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at T. Nagar in Chennai on April 9, 2024 | Photo credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on April 9-10 to drum up support for his party in the Lok Sabha elections has only reinforced the perception that the BJP is devoting more time and energy to make breakthroughs. in the Southern State than in the past. Since February 27, Mr. Modi's present visit marks his seventh trip to the state. Following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Modi showed special attention to Tamil Nadu. This could be evident from the choice of Mamallapuram as the venue for his informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, his frequent references to great Tamil literary works including Tirukkural, the conduct of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in his Varanasi constituency and of the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam in his home state, Gujarat, and the fact that he carries, in procession, the Sengol (scepter) which is said to have a deep connection with Tamil Nadu before installing it next to the president's chair of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament. The manner in which two young leaders, President K. Annamalai and Union Minister of State L. Murugan, are being promoted gives the impression that the party sees Tamil Nadu as having enormous growth potential at least in the next three to four years. Even though in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP could not boast of anything, even though it was part of the AIADMK-led front, the party's southward push was continues vigorously in the state. In 2019, the party received 3.6% of the vote with zero seats and two years later, 2.6% with four seats in the Assembly. One reason is that some sections of the AIADMK, the main opposition party, have left the organization, a process the BJP believes gives it a chance to grow. The manner in which Mr. Annamalai attacked AIADMK icons over the past year irked the party so much that it severed ties with the BJP last September. Besides, the state president has been constantly pitching the national party as an alternative to the ruling DMK. Beyond these factors, the party is aware that there has always been a certain place in Tamil Nadu politics for the non-DMK and non-AIADMK outfit, whose vote share, on average, is about 15%. It is in this context that Mr. Modis' roadshow in central Chennai on Tuesday evening must be viewed. Although die-hard party members and admirers of the Prime Minister are well aware that the one-day event would not in itself be enough for BJP candidates to make it to Parliament, it would certainly invigorate the cadre to around 10 days of the term. poll (April 19). Moreover, after a gap of 28 years, the party fielded candidates in the three constituencies of Chennai RC Paul Kanagaraj (North), Vinoj P. Selvam (Central) and Tamilisai Soundararajan (South). Whatever the final outcome of the current fiscal year, party volunteers attribute the BJP's relatively better performance in Bengaluru in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections and the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation poll to roadshows by Mr. Modi to Bangalore and Union Home Minister Amit. Shah in Hyderabad. Despite the effectiveness of the Prime Minister's roadshow, it was clear that the event became the talking point of the day in the state where his party has been a marginal player.

