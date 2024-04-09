Erdoan exchanges Eid greetings with his counterparts





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Tuesday spoke by telephone with the leaders of Iraq, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Oman and Azerbaijan to exchange greetings on the occasion of Eid al- Fitr, his office said in separate statements. The holiday of Eid al-Fitr, also known as Ramadan Bayram, marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. The Islamic world is gearing up to celebrate this three-day holiday with festivities all over the world. Erdoan and world leaders also discussed bilateral relations, as well as Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, now in their sixth month. The Turkish president offered his condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif over those killed in the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, saying he is confident that the South Asian country will overcome this difficult period thanks to the experience of its State. During the call with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Erdoan said that “efforts to end Israel's attacks on Palestinian territory and deliver emergency humanitarian aid to the region at the desired level should continue more and more and that they are essential for the Islamic world. take steps towards unity on this issue. The two leaders also exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings. Erdoan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues. “The call focused on regional and global issues as well as relations between Trkiye and Azerbaijan,” Trkiye's communications directorate said on X. The two leaders also expressed their best wishes for Eid al-Fitr, the statement added. The phone calls between Erdoan and Abdul Latif Rashid of Iraq and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan also touched on bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues, according to the leadership.

