Trump's attempt to delay Hush-Money trial rejected by appeals court judge





A New York appeals court judge on Tuesday rejected Donald J. Trump's latest attempt to delay his criminal case in Manhattan, another blow to the former president's increasingly desperate attempts to prevent the trial to begin next week.

Appeals Court Judge Cynthia S. Kern rejected Mr. Trump’s proposal to put the case on hold while he files a lawsuit against the judge presiding over the trial. Mr. Trump filed the suit against the trial judge, Juan M. Merchan, in the hope that the appeals court would both delay the criminal case and reverse the silence order that Judge Merchan had issued to him. imposed.

At a brief hearing on Tuesday, the Manhattan district attorney's office, which filed charges against Mr. Trump, accusing him of covering up a sex scandal, argued that the silence order should stand. The order prevents Mr. Trump from attacking witnesses, prosecutors and judges' families as he so often does.

Mr. Trump's invectives have terrifying and predictable consequences, said Steven Wu, a lawyer for the district attorney's office, adding that there was no reason to delay the trial while the court considers the silence order. .

Even though Judge Kern ruled against Mr. Trump, he can now have his request heard by a full panel of five appeals court judges. It would be almost impossible for the court to act before the trial begins on Monday, when Mr Trump will become the first former US president to face criminal charges.

Judge Kern's decision, coming a day after the appeals court rejected another attempt by Mr. Trump to delay the trial and move it out of Manhattan, provides the clearest sign yet that the trial will begin as expected.

And Mr. Trump, who faces three other criminal charges in three other cities, is running out of options. Over the past three weeks, Judge Merchan and the appeals court have repeatedly rejected his requests to postpone the case.

The effort to wait until Election Day, when business could grind to a halt if Mr. Trump wins back the White House, has become his bedrock legal strategy. He deploys it not only in Manhattan, but also in the three other criminal cases brought against him.

With those mired in delays and appeals, the Manhattan case could be the only one to go to trial before Election Day, a tight schedule that underscores the importance of Tuesday's appeals court ruling.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor, Alvin L. Bragg, declined to comment on the appeals court's decision.

The Braggs case stems from a hush-money payment to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 presidential campaign. The payment, made by Mr. Trump's fixer at the time, Michael D. Cohen, made silence Ms. Daniels as she sought to tell her story of a sexual relationship with Mr. Trump.

When Mr. Trump later repaid Mr. Cohen, prosecutors say, he falsified business records to cover up the sex scandal.

Mr. Trump has relentlessly attacked Mr. Cohen and others involved in the case, a pattern that led Judge Merchan to impose silence. Mr. Trump also assaulted Judge Merchan's daughter because of her position at a Democratic consulting firm that worked for the 2020 Biden campaign.

The judge modified the order of silence to cover his family and that of Mr. Braggs.

At Tuesday's hearing, one of Mr. Trump's lawyers argued that the silence constituted an unconstitutional attack on political speech.

The First Amendment harms resulting from this silence order are currently irreparable, said defense attorney Emil Bove.

Even as judges continue to reject Mr. Trump's delaying strategy, he has at least one additional tactic at play. He has asked Judge Merchan a second time to withdraw from the case, due to his daughter's political work . The judge could rule on this question as early as Tuesday.

